Although municipal officialsIn general, they should exercise their public office based on a regulation. In Salvador Alvarado, this is an issue that has not been taken into account by public servants, since according to councilor Romeo Gelinec Galindo, almost all departments and addresses lack this actualized documentwhile the areas that do have it do not apply it in its entirety.

It is worth noting that, according to the mayor, it is the responsibility of the attorney general, Martha Olivia González Montoya, and the head of the Internal Control Body, Julio Barrón Prado, to demand that officials adhere to the regulations and seek to be at the forefront, something that, he indicated, does not happen. As if that were not enough, he reported that three officials were subject to administrative sanctions for failing to comply with the regulation, a sign that it is necessary to be clear about what is established in it.

We recommend you read: