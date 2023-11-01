Officials confirmed that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had an effective impact in developing the comprehensive education system in Dubai, and consolidating the foundations of a society vibrant with vitality, diversity and creativity, through constant encouragement and motivation for excellence and leadership. In all fields.

This came on the occasion of a meeting yesterday with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, with outstanding students from graduates of the stage. Secondary education in public and private schools in Dubai, from various educational curricula, within the system of honoring and caring for the top students in the Emirate of Dubai, and male and female graduates sent on scholarship to prestigious international universities, who are members of the Scholarship of the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, graduates of the year 2023, in the Emirates Towers in Dubai. .

The Director-General of the Court of His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, Mohammed Ibrahim Al Shaibani, stressed that education is an indispensable pillar for achieving comprehensive economic and social development, pointing out that building people and investing in developing their abilities and potentials has always been a supreme goal in the thought, visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum.

He pointed out that the attention paid by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to empowering education and learners is bearing fruit today, with the graduation of an elite group of outstanding students who obtain degrees that qualify them to enter the best, most prestigious and most important universities in the world.

In turn, the Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti, stressed that the knowledge society in Dubai today is vibrant, diverse and creative, thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, which made From Dubai, it is a complex of international universities, institutes and educational institutions, and has opened the doors to attract talent and academic competencies from various parts of the world. He added: “The outstanding students in Dubai are models and role models for their peers and colleagues, and His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honoring them gives them the incentive to continue their educational attainment, and the motivation to expand their stock of knowledge, to be an asset for the future of Dubai and the future of the economy based on knowledge and talent in the country.”

For his part, the Director-General of the Department of Finance in the Government of Dubai, Abdul Rahman Saleh Al Saleh, stressed that “the forward-looking vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in empowering future generations, and the programs sponsored by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to honor innovators And the distinguished, accomplished, and pioneering young achievers in Dubai are integrated with the thoughtful financial policies adopted by the Dubai government, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to achieve the maximum levels of human resources empowerment.”

For his part, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai, Dr. Abdullah Al Karam, said: “The system of honoring and caring for the top students in the Emirate of Dubai, in its second year in a row, reflects the leadership’s keenness to constantly motivate and encourage excellence and creativity in the education system in Dubai.”

The Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, stated that Dubai is applying an advanced model in preparing the competencies of the future, through advanced and diversified education, encouraging continuous learning, developing skills, building capabilities, and exploring latent talents so that it can be a distinguished global center for talents and competencies, and be It has a qualified and empowered human resource capable of leading future work sectors and achieving the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda.

