Sports officials confirmed that the wise leadership of the UAE pays great attention to developing the sports sector, in order to advance the sports work system, empower athletes, encourage them to excel, and provide the elements of success in all fields.

They said that allocating a Ministry for Sports and appointing Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi as its Minister reflects the keenness of the wise leadership to grow, develop and advance this sector and look to the future, in line with the UAE’s National Sports Strategy 2031 and its global leadership.

Since the establishment of the United Arab Emirates in 1971 until now, the wise leadership has paid attention to sponsoring, caring for, developing and institutionalizing the youth and sports sector, given the great importance of this sector’s contribution to the country’s progress and development.

The journey began in 1971 with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, led by Rashid bin Humaid Al Shamsi as the first Minister of Sports in the country. It then continued with the late Abdullah Omran taking over the Ministry of Education, and sports moved to a department in the ministry, then to a Supreme Council for Youth and Sports under the supervision of the Minister of Education. Then Faraj Al Mazrouei and Ahmed Al Tayer took over the “sports file”, then Saeed Salman took over the presidency of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, and after that the Ministry of Youth and Sports returned under the leadership of Sheikh Faisal bin Khalid Al Qasimi in 1992, then the General Authority for Youth Welfare under the umbrella of the Ministry of Education, as it was assumed in order by Dr. Ali Abdulaziz Al Sharhan, then Abdul Rahman Al Owais, then Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, then Major General Mohammed Khalfan Al Rumaithi took over the presidency of the Board of Directors of the General Authority for Sports in 2018 after the separation of the youth sector in 2017.

The 12 stations that the General Authority of Sports in the UAE has passed through are the first station, which witnessed the birth of the Ministry of Youth and Sports in 1971, the second station was the merger of the Ministry of Youth and Sports with the Ministry of Education, to become the Ministry of Education and Youth, the third station was the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports after the issuance of Federal Law No. 11 of 1980, which stipulated the separation of the Ministry of Youth and Sports from the Ministry of Education and Youth, and the fourth station was the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports. Then the fifth station witnessed the formation of the Supreme Council for Youth and Sports, the sixth station was the restructuring of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the seventh station was the merger of the Ministries of Youth and Sports and Education, to become the Ministry of Education and Youth, and the eighth station was the General Authority for Youth and Sports Care after the issuance of Federal Law No. 25 regarding the formation of the Authority and its separation from the Ministry of Education.

The ninth, tenth and eleventh stations of the General Authority for Sports in the Emirates were represented by the General Authority for Youth and Sports Welfare, while the twelfth station was represented by the General Authority for Sports after the youth’s separation in 2017.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE Marine Sports Federation, stressed that the Cabinet’s decision to allocate a Ministry of Sports and appoint Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi as its Minister reflects the wise leadership’s directives to work on implementing the best mechanisms that advance Emirati sports, sponsor them and provide all the requirements for their global distinction.

Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa bin Sultan bin Shakhbut Al Nahyan, President of the Asian Chess Federation, pointed out that the allocation of a Ministry for Sports and the appointment of Dr. Ahmed Belhoul Al Falasi as Minister of Sports translates the vision of our wise leadership in caring for sports, which represents a major priority in future plans and strategies, to advance the sports system and keep pace with the comprehensive renaissance witnessed by the UAE.

He said: “With the support of the country’s wise leadership, Emirati sports have witnessed important stages of growth and development, and have played a pivotal role in highlighting the UAE’s position and leadership in many fields.”

Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Chairman of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, praised the allocation of a Ministry of Sports as an independent sector. He said: “Our wise leadership is keen to pay attention to sports and ensure that its returns are in line with the country’s progress in other fields. This decision represents a major shift within the plans for strategic development and comprehensive renaissance, and work to adopt development plans that lead us to excellence in all fields, and prepare generations qualified for global competitiveness.”

Faris Mohammed Al Mutawa, Secretary-General of the National Olympic Committee, congratulated Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi on his appointment as Minister of Sports, praising the importance of this step that enhances the level of sports movement in the country and takes it to new advanced horizons, which confirms the value and importance of sports in the United Arab Emirates, and the unique position it enjoys from our wise leadership by always making it a top priority.

He said: “The Ministry of Sports and the National Olympic Committee are keen to support the sports movement in the UAE and bring it to the best levels.”

The President of the UAE and Asian Federations, Vice President of the International Karate Federation, Major General (Ret.) Nasser Abdul Razzaq Al Razooqi, stressed that allocating a Ministry for Sports reflects the importance of sports in the state’s plans and strategies. He said: This decision represents great support from the state for sports institutions, and evidence that the UAE values ​​the importance of sports in enhancing the state’s soft power at all regional, continental and international levels, and its great impact on the lives of peoples and societies.

He stressed full support for the efforts of Dr. Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi, who gained the trust of the wise leadership, in advancing the sports movement in the UAE to raise the status of the country in various foreign forums, extending his thanks to the wise leadership for the continuous and ongoing support for the sports movement, and he hoped that these efforts would lead us towards honorable achievements at all levels.