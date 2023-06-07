Surprising as it may seem, and after reaching an economic agreement with judicial lawyers, judges and prosecutors with a proactive attitude, the Ministry of Justice closed the door on Tuesday to any economic commitment with the strike committee of officials who work in courts and courts: some 45,000 in total, who have maintained indefinite strikes since May 22.

The change of negotiating helm of the department headed by Pilar Llop, which last Friday summoned the strikers with the intention of settling the labor conflict before the general elections, according to sources from Justice then, perplexed the officials present at the marathon meeting this Tuesday. Neither economic offer of 430 euros gross per month – as requested by the members of the general and special bodies – nor hope that there will be a counter offer in a future appointment. Nothing directly.

After eight hours of meeting, the Secretary of State for Justice, ‘Tontxu’ Rodríguez, present at the meeting, and by elevation Minister Llop announced that not only will they not hear the proposals of the unions, but that the dialogue was postponed until they the new government is formed after the elections on July 23. And this will not be until the third week of August. That is, for at least two and a half months. A world for claimants.

The decision caused so much perplexity in the strike committee that after 10 p.m. on Tuesday those present unanimously determined to lock themselves up in the ministry as a protest measure. “We will remain here until we are received by someone capable of negotiating and making decisions,” they assured. «For the strike committee, the Secretary of State for Justice is not a valid interlocutor for negotiations due to his intransigence, his refusal to dialogue and to negotiate and his inability to resolve conflicts. He must be replaced immediately as the interlocutor of this government in this conflict,” the officials said.

The anger was monumental, even more so because of the personal determination involved in being on indefinite unemployment for 15 days, attending two economic agreements with the members of the three superior bodies with which you share a court and now witnessing in first person how Justice is pick up with this unexpected slam.

Thousands of suspensions daily



In an official note released after 9:00 p.m., the ministry promised to “resume” the talks “once the new central and regional governments are established.” Above all to “negotiate” the new draft of the Organic Law of Organizational Efficiency, whose processing has declined due to the dissolution of the Cortes Generales as a result of the electoral advance. Thus, it has offered to negotiate with the unions “prior to the start of its parliamentary process, as soon as the new Parliament is constituted and a new Government is formed.”

It’s a neat way of saying they’re throwing in the towel and passing the hot potato to the next one who comes along. This despite the institutional responsibility that any ministry should have to pacify a serious labor conflict like this. A strike that every day costs citizens and legal professionals thousands of suspensions of trials or accusations throughout the country. No territorial distinction.

But the Justice statement did not stop there. He added with clear intention that his proposal had been rejected by the union representatives, “without even mediating prior consultation with their bases, denying any option for constructive dialogue.” And in another previous note, the team led by Llop lamented the “serious damage that is being caused to the public and other professionals in the Justice sector by holding a strike 47 days before a general election, in a context in which it makes it unfeasible to reach any agreement that could bind autonomous governments, which are in office, and on the basis of a Bill of Organizational Efficiency that has decayed ».

third meeting



This Tuesday was the third meeting between the ministry and officials that is part of the indefinite strike that the workers began on April 17 with partial strikes and that hardened on May 22 with total strikes. Within the framework of the stoppage, the officials have carried out a series of concentrations in front of the headquarters of Justice, the Congress of Deputies and the headquarters of the PSOE in Madrid’s Calle de Ferraz.

Apart from the demonstrations, the strike committee has sent letters to the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, and to the Second Vice President, Yolanda Díaz, asking them to intercede with the Ministry of Justice to resume negotiations.

Last week he announced that they would denounce Minister Llop and his number two ‘Tontxu Rodríguez’ before the Supreme Court Prosecutor’s Office, considering that they had violated their fundamental right to freedom of association and that they had failed in their “duty” to convene the strike committee . And this Tuesday he warned that if they did not reach an agreement they will continue with that measure. But now, in addition, with a confinement in the same ministry for the “intransigence and incapacity” of ‘Tontxu’ Rodríguez.