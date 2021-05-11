Sami Abdul-Raouf (Dubai)

Officials confirmed The medical sectionThe importance of continued commitment With preventive and precautionary measures, During vacation Eid al-FitrAnd to move away from all behaviors that may harm the achievements made in surrounding the spread of the virus, and the decrease in cases of infection with it during the last stage. They said in special statements to “Al-Ittihad”: “Eid is an occasion dear and precious to everyone’s hearts, and by applying precautionary measures, we ensure that it is an occasion for joy and happiness for all, and is not distracted by disease.”Covid-19», As the holiday period requires more adherence to prevention instructions. They pointed out that in light of these exceptional circumstances that the world is still going through, due to the repercussions of the emerging “Corona” virus, it is important at the same time to apply the instructions issued by health authorities to prevent infection, especially since these measures have proven effective in preventing disease.

Hussain Al-Rand

At the beginning, Dr. Hussein Al-Rand, Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, Chairman of the National Committee for Health Regulations and Pandemics Control said: “We have achieved many and varied successes in dealing with the Corona pandemic, with the testimony of the world, and we were able to be a pioneering and distinguished model.”

He added, “Health authorities are certain of the community’s awareness of following precautionary measures to avoid any increase in the current rates of disease infection.”Covid-19 », After the rates of decline that have been reached in a way that achieves the health and safety of our people, the coming days will be better and we will meet with all affection.

He pointed out that in order to preserve the success we have achieved, and to be able to accelerate the return to normal life, and to achieve the goals of the recovery phase, the precautionary measures that have been announced must be taken and not to be complacent in their application.

He stressed that these measures protect individuals and society and maintain health security, as the UAE was able to be at the forefront among the countries of the world in managing the Corona pandemic, and dealing with it efficiently and competently, according to what was issued by the competent international institutions.

Al-Rand stated that the health care system in the country aims to create an environment free from disease complications.Covid-19»And its repercussions, which requires complete harmony between the future vision adopted by the state, and the individual awareness of the importance of the measures taken.

Sherif Bishara

Community Health and Safety

In turn, Sherif Bechara, Executive Director of the Mohammed and Obaid Al Mulla Group, the group that owns the American Hospital Dubai, stressed the importance of continuing to apply precautionary measures and preventive measures during the blessed Eid al-Fitr, and not be complacent for the sake of the health and safety of society, and not to spread the Coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic. And he stated that commitment and non-complacency help reduce the number of infections and deaths from the virus and thus spend the holiday period away from recording loss of life due to the repercussions of “Covid-19”, indicating that the UAE has made unremitting efforts to control the epidemic and succeeded in achieving huge achievements superior to many From global countries.

He stressed that everyone must join hands to strengthen and support the state’s efforts to control the outbreak of the epidemic, and to continue topping the list of the safest countries according to global rankings, especially since the number of people recovering is the highest in the world compared to the number of people, while deaths from the virus are among the lowest in the world.

He pointed out the importance of continuing to obtain the vaccines provided by the state, which number up to 4 vaccines, especially as it is the best option and safe haven to prevent the spread of the virus and control it through achieving the acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, explaining that the vaccines work to stimulate and train the immune system in The body creates antibodies to confront the virus that causes the Corona epidemic, and therefore the vaccine is the way to eradicate the epidemic, as with the high levels of vaccinated people in society, the percentage of immunity will increase, and we will be closer to reaching a full recovery.

He pointed out that adhering to the precautionary and preventive measures during Eid Al-Fitr is a national duty to limit the spread of the pandemic, especially since health and safety at the present time is more important than any gatherings or family visits in the hope of completely controlling the epidemic and meeting and gathering on the next Eid al-Fitr.

Bishara mentioned that increasing the rates of adherence to the precautionary measures and measures will lead to an acceleration of the return to normal life before the pandemic, the resumption of all economic activities and the acceleration of the production process in various vital sectors, indicating that dealing with the current health challenge and getting out of it requires solidarity and responsible community awareness.

Othman Al-Bakri

First line of defense

Dr. Othman Al-Bakri, CEO of the International Modern Hospital in Dubai, said, “The UAE has been able to be an inspiring model for the countries of the world in proactive and preparedness to manage the“ Covid-19 ”crisis, and has proven that it is able to meet this challenge with high efficiency, relying on sacrifices and dedication to the first line of defense. And with the commitment of community members and their cooperation with various precautionary measures and decisions.

He added: “The decisions taken during Eid al-Fitr and before it, the month of Ramadan, reflect the wisdom of the leadership and its keenness to ensure the health of society, as they aim to reduce the risk of the spread of the Coronavirus and the spread of disease in a way that harms all groups of society, especially the elderly, those with chronic diseases, and weak immunity.”

He stressed that in order to continue to succeed in containing the Coronavirus, everyone must support the efforts of the health and concerned authorities in the country, and realize that the measures taken to restrict Ramadan tents and large gatherings, such as crowded markets and shops, and councils gatherings, are found to protect society from the threat of the spread of the virus. Corona, and to prevent the increase in the number of cases.

He stated that adherence to health guidelines can be combined with physical distancing and enjoying the festive atmosphere without harm. For example, relying on electronic shopping is an ideal method in this regard.

Spacing

Dr. Muhammad Al-Nahhas, Chairman of the Board of Directors and CEO of “MENA Labs – Clinical Pathology Services” said: “Efforts to reach the stage of recovery from“ Covid-19 ”require adherence to the instructions during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, and not tolerating the precautionary measures, to enable the preservation of The gains achieved, and the distinguished efforts made by state institutions since the outbreak of the pandemic.

He stressed that the commitment to physical distancing during the Eid gives more time to achieve vaccine coverage, which reduces the burden on the health sector, and helps workers in the field to follow up emergency cases.

He pointed out the importance of avoiding visits and family gatherings and communicating with relatives and friends over the phone and electronic communication programs to ensure your safety and safety, as well as limiting home and family gatherings accompanying Ramadan banquets, and for eating to be restricted to members of the same family who live in the same house.

He cautioned that, in the interest of the safety of people, it is important to avoid shaking hands, smacking (camouflaging) and hugging … etc and being content with peace at a distance, in addition to limiting visits to people most at risk (such as the elderly and those suffering from chronic diseases) with the necessity to follow the procedures Preventative while you are with them.

He noted that the health sector in the country has adopted a flexible and multi-track strategy in dealing with the “Covid-19” pandemic, which depends on the competent authorities conducting the largest possible number of medical examinations, providing the necessary care for the injured and providing vaccinations.

Al-Nahas confirmed that the decrease in the number of cases is an indicator of the success of national efforts in breaking the pace of the spread of the virus, which is reinforced by the commitment of individuals during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday, and also the month of Ramadan, indicating that this is done with precautionary measures and preventive measures to preserve what has been achieved from Successes.