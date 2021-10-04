The concerned authorities in the eastern region represented by the Emirate of Fujairah, and the eastern coast cities of the Emirate of Sharjah, Kalba and Khor Fakkan, reported that the tropical storm that the region witnessed during the past days has decreased in addition to the receding of high waves on its beaches after they rose from their natural rates during the past days as a result of the effects of the tropical situation. Shaheen.

The high waves began to recede and return to their normal rates along the beaches in the cities and regions of the eastern coast, leading to the smooth return of traffic in areas that were witnessing high waves and the security authorities closed them in a precautionary manner to preserve the safety of road users.

For his part, the Commander-in-Chief of Fujairah Police and Head of the Emergency and Crisis Team in Fujairah, Major General Mohammed bin Ghanem Al Kaabi, stressed that there are no worrisome effects of the tropical situation (Shaheen), noting that the situation is under control for the readiness and readiness of the teams to deal immediately with the weather and its fluctuations.

In addition, the Director-General of the General Administration of Civil Defense, Colonel Sami Khamis Al-Naqbi, confirmed to “Emirates Today” that the stability of the weather and the weakening of the tropical storm to become an air depression is a promising matter, and citizens and residents should be reassured and not panicked, given the advance preparations from all responsible authorities in the eastern regions, Noting that the authorities in the eastern region have been accustomed to facing such weather conditions with prior experience, activating all support plans, and the manpower is ready with teams from all the cities of the eastern region, and reinforce it with a rescue team from Sharjah Police, a specialized team that has capabilities and mechanisms and deals with situations that require entering valleys Or remove the affected from the homes.





