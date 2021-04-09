Syed Hajjar (Abu Dhabi)

Officials in oil and petroleum services companies stressed the importance of Murban crude in pushing the march of growth and development of the national economy over the past decades, noting the importance of starting trading in futures contracts for Murban crude at the Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Exchange at the end of last March, and its reflection on the increase in demand for crude, thus enhancing activity in the sector. Oil, supports economic growth.

They told Al-Ittihad: The expectations of increased demand for Murban, and the readiness of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) to increase production during the coming period, will positively affect the national companies operating in the field of oil, gas and petroleum supply services, and will provide more new business and projects, while attracting More foreign investment for the sector. They explained that the improvement in activity in the oil sector is beneficial to many other economic sectors whose activities are related to the oil field, which contributes to the recovery of many companies operating in the country, especially with ADNOC’s recent announcement of its intention to spend 160 billion dirhams in the local economy over the years. The next five through its program to enhance the in-country value, which came after the Supreme Petroleum Council announced the approval of the company’s operating budget for the years 2021-2025, at a value of 448 billion dirhams.

ADNOC launched its In-Country Value Enhancement Program in 2018, with the aim of increasing ADNOC’s contribution to supporting and diversifying the local economy, localizing strategic supply chains, and the private sector’s contribution to economic and social development. Within 3 years, the program was able to redirect 76 billion dirhams. For the local economy, including 32 billion during the year 2020, in addition to creating more than 2000 job opportunities for citizens in the private sector.

Since the start of the ADNOC In-Country Value Program in 2018, ADNOC’s projects in the onshore fields producing Murban crude have redirected nearly $ 5 billion (18.4 billion dirhams) to the local economy of the UAE, with an average ICV contribution of 60% in 2020.

Added Value

Ahmed Rahma Al Masoud, Vice President of Al Masoud Oil and Gas Company, explained that the launch of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and the “Intercontinental Exchange” global trading of the distinguished UAE crude “Murban” as futures contracts on the new Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Futures Exchange at the end of a month. This past March represented a major achievement for the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, and reflects the qualitative development in the business that ADNOC has been witnessing for several years.

He pointed to the importance of free circulation of Murban crude in enhancing the position of “Murban” in the global oil markets, in addition to the standard oil crudes such as “Brent” and “West Texas Intermediate”, which confirms the leading position of Abu Dhabi and the UAE in the global energy sector.

Al-Masoud pointed out that the increase in demand for Murban, and thus the increase in production, will positively affect local companies operating in the oil and gas field, especially as this comes after ADNOC recently announced its intention to spend 160 billion dirhams in the local economy during the next five years through its program to enhance value. Added local.

The ADNOC program to enhance in-country value gives preference to awarding contracts to companies that redirect the largest possible value to the local economy, according to precise and specific criteria.

High quality

In turn, Osama Saeed, General Manager of Bin Hammouda Group for Trade and General Services, explained that the launch of futures contracts for Murban crude contributes to enhancing its competitiveness and attractiveness as a distinctive crude in global markets, which contributes to establishing the position of the UAE and Abu Dhabi as a global center in the global oil sector.

The start of trading in Murban futures contracts means that Murban crude, which is produced by ADNOC and Abu Dhabi, has become a global commodity that is traded around the world on the same global system, in which futures contracts for Brent and West Texas Intermediate crude are traded, and thus will enter Murban crude. To new markets and reach new customers.

Saeed indicated that national companies operating in the field of oil and services are expecting more business during the coming period, in light of the expected increase in demand and ADNOC’s ability to increase production of crude.

Today, Murban has become the preferred crude oil in the global markets, especially in Asia, and it is the preferred crude for more than 60 customers in 30 countries, due to its high quality, reliable and stable supplies, and the ability to increase its production to meet the growing demand.

As the demand for energy increases and the world seeks to reduce carbon emissions, Murban will become more attractive and popular as a low-carbon crude, as levels of carbon emissions from Murban crude are less than half of the average emissions in the global oil and gas sector.

New opportunities

In addition, Dr. Ali Saeed Al Ameri, Head of Al Shumookh Oil and Gas Services Group, said: The start of trading in futures contracts for Murban crude consolidates the strong economic position of Abu Dhabi and the UAE, pointing to the importance of this step for the UAE private sector, as this step is expected to attract more Investors to Abu Dhabi during the coming period, which provides opportunities to establish new partnerships between local and foreign companies.

He explained that free circulation provides wide opportunities for investors to trade crude, which attracts the attention of more investors to Abu Dhabi, and sheds more lights on promising investment opportunities in the UAE oil field. The free circulation of Murban contracts contributes to providing more transparency and prudence for customers and buyers, and enables them to better price, trade and manage their crude oil needs. This step also allows ADNOC to deliver Murban crude to a wider segment of customers.

Al-Amiri added that oil and gas service companies operating in the field of well maintenance and supplies of fields producing Murban crude will benefit directly from the increased production of Murban crude, especially in light of the expectations of increased demand for crude during the coming period.

Sustainable economic development

Mohammed bin Shabib Al Dhaheri, CEO of Universal Holding Group, confirmed that Murban crude has contributed to pushing the UAE’s growth and development process over the past decades, as it played a pivotal role in the sustainable economic development process for the UAE, since its discovery in 1958, with a production capacity of 4000 barrels per day. Two million barrels per day currently, equivalent to half of the UAE’s total oil production.

Al Dhaheri explained that the historic decision to start trading Murban crude futures and launch the Abu Dhabi Intercontinental Stock Exchange reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global center for commodity trading and trading, as well as confirming the UAE’s leading position on the global competitiveness map, and its role as a reliable global supplier of energy supplies, especially after the announcement last November of the New discoveries of unconventional oil resources that can be recovered in land areas estimated at about 22 billion barrels of oil, in addition to an increase in conventional oil reserves by 2 billion barrels of oil in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which contributed to strengthening the country’s position in sixth place in the world in the list of countries that It has the highest oil reserves, as well as increasing the UAE’s reserves of conventional oil resources to 107 billion barrels. Al Dhaheri indicated that this step opens new horizons for the oil sector in the UAE, and supports companies operating in the oil and gas field, as well as many other companies whose work is related to the sector.