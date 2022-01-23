The deadline for public employees to apply for any of the 3,705 places in the 134 courses with which the 2022-2023 Biennial Training Plan for personnel at the service of the regional and local Administration of the Autonomous Community begins ends this Tuesday, January 25 .

The general director of Public Function, Carmen María Zamora, indicated that “the plan was approved at the end of last year and has eleven programs, with the aim of giving a more personalized response to the training needs of public employees, aligned with the objectives of the Strategy for the Transformation of the regional Public Function. With this training, we facilitate the transformation of the Administration and move forward to provide the best and most complete service to a million and a half Murcians».

Of the 134 training actions offered, 107 courses are open to all public administration personnel; ten courses are specifically aimed at administration management personnel, nine at local administration workers, and eight at local police officers.