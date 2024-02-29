Participants in the discussion session “Harnessing the Power of Big Data and Artificial Intelligence” on the second day of the MENA Transport Conference and Exhibition 2024 unanimously agreed that advanced technologies (data and artificial intelligence) are changing the public urban transportation landscape, as the world begins to discover how visions work. Data-driven and AI-driven technologies are reshaping service delivery and mass transit ridership experiences and changing the urban planning landscape for healthier, more accessible and livable cities.

Director of the Smart Services Department at the Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai, Mira Al-Sheikh, said that the Roads and Transport Authority cooperates with prominent international bodies in the field of big data and artificial intelligence, and one of these bodies is the United Nations Committee of Experts, where we signed a cooperation agreement with them in addition to organizing a joint symposium with them. In Dubai, specialized institutions from several countries participated.

She added: “We also have a solid strategy for data and artificial intelligence regarding autonomous vehicles, and we are keen to conduct several field trials before making the decision to choose the required technologies.”

The Undersecretary for Transport Empowerment at the General Authority for Transport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Dr. Omaima Omar Bamasq, said: “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has given great importance to the transportation sector and allocated an important space to it in the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 through an ambitious plan aimed at expanding the use of public transportation from 1% to 20%.” % and 45% of transportation will become green in 2030.

She added: “As for the use of big data and artificial intelligence, we are working hard in this direction and we have 5 platforms in the Kingdom to collect data for means of transportation, including taxis. It is not only big data and artificial intelligence that are of interest to us in the Kingdom, but also cybersecurity, the Internet of Things, and cloud programming.” Also, given the importance of these aspects in the integration of highly advanced technologies for use in the mass transportation sector.”

For his part, Executive Director of the MOIA Foundation in Hamburg, Germany, Sasha Meer, praised the city of Dubai and its rapid and remarkable development in the field of public transportation network and its use of the finest technologies in the world to provide exceptional services to its customers.

Mir said: “Our vision in Hamburg is dynamic, given that the needs of our customers are diverse in the field of mass transportation. We attach great importance to time in our operations, especially customer waiting time, and we are keen to develop this aspect through the use of big data and artificial intelligence.

Brian Higbee, Director of Project Management at the British Trapeze APIC Group for the Middle East and North Africa, said: “We are keen to pay attention to the opinions, ideas and suggestions of our customers regarding developing services through data because a large part of this data represents information belonging to the customers themselves.

Meanwhile, Regional Administration Director for the Middle East, North Africa, Australia and New Zealand, Iyad Tayeb, said that the use of data and artificial intelligence is also necessary in issuing tickets to more accurately calculate ticket operations, the number of passengers, the number of daily transactions, and entry and exit operations in public transportation facilities.

He stressed that the use of data and artificial intelligence is important because the mass transportation sector is affected by several factors, including weather conditions, events, and other factors, which requires dealing precisely with these variables. Attention must also be paid to maintaining data and artificial intelligence to renew and improve them.