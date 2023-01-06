The Attorney General of the State of Mexico (FGJEM) reported this Thursday that it began a criminal investigation against the employees of this agency who investigated the case of Jorge Claudio, a tamale vendor who was run over in Cuautitlán Izcalli.

Through a statement, the FGJEM indicated that the public servants who participated in the investigation, opinion, integration and determination of the investigation folder on this case they were removed from their position.

Among them are agents of the public prosecutor’s office, experts and investigative policemen related to the investigation.

“Prosecutor José Luis Cervantes Martínez instructed (to) initiate investigations to establish possible criminal and administrative responsibilities against the public servants who intervened,” the document reads.

According to the document, “irregularities are presumed” for which they could be creditors of criminal and administrative responsibility.

The events occurred on December 24, 2022, when Ken Omar ‘N’ was driving a Mini Cooper car at excessive speed and drunk, with which he ran over Jorge Claudio, who was traveling on his tricycle to sell tamales.

Ken Omar “N”, 32, was released on December 27 after the Mexican prosecutor’s office determined that he did not warrant preventive detention.

Relatives and friends of the merchant demanded justice and managed that, on December 31, the Edomex prosecutor’s office reclassified the case from manslaughter to intentional homicide, with which Ken Omar, who is currently in custody, was re-arrested.