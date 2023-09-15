Yelling, gossiping and intimidating. The King’s Commissioner in Gelderland, John Berends, and a number of his close associates are guilty of inappropriate behavior in the workplace. “People are afraid and cry to contact the works council.” The Gelderlander spoke with numerous officials and stakeholders in recent weeks who painted a disturbing picture of the culture of fear at provincial government. And in particular the behavior of Commissioner John Berends and his closest confidants.
Albert Heller
Latest update:
15-09-23, 19:40
The most important news facts of this story
• There is a culture of fear at the top of the Gelderland provincial government. Civil servants report to the works council (or council) crying.
• According to officials, Commissioner John Berends and his closest confidantes are guilty of verbal misconduct. An internal employee survey confirms this picture.
• Many civil servants prefer not to work with Berends and avoid him. They believe that he cannot cooperate and that he contributes little positive.
• The unrest is growing because Berends now wants to manage his civil servants himself and no longer through a director of the organization.
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Officials #fear #outbursts #Gelderlands #Kings #Commissioner #report #tears
Leave a Reply