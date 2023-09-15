Yelling, gossiping and intimidating. The King’s Commissioner in Gelderland, John Berends, and a number of his close associates are guilty of inappropriate behavior in the workplace. “People are afraid and cry to contact the works council.” The Gelderlander spoke with numerous officials and stakeholders in recent weeks who painted a disturbing picture of the culture of fear at provincial government. And in particular the behavior of Commissioner John Berends and his closest confidants.