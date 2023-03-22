A number of officials confirmed that Sheikha Fatima bint Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy for Women’s Sports, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Hazaa Cultural Foundation, owner and founder of Al Shiraa Stables, won the Arab Woman Award 2023, which represents the culmination of her achievements, her pioneering role and her efforts. Distinguished in empowering Emirati women in various fields, in line with the vision of the wise leadership of the state, which provided women with the best conditions to play their pioneering role in promoting the process of construction and development.
Sheikh Ali bin Abdullah bin Majid Al Qasimi, the knight of our national show jumping team, appreciated the victory of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Arab Woman Award 2023, in recognition of her tangible and influential role in designing a pioneering system that had a great impact in enriching the honorable image of Emirati women in In various fields, in addition to its unlimited support for the development process witnessed by show jumping in the country for years.
He explained that Sheikha Fatima bint Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan instilled in them perseverance and a distinguished and positive spirit to raise the flags of the homeland in foreign forums, which had the greatest impact on the qualification of the Emirates Knights for the Paris Olympics 2024. And he said: “Sheikha Fatima bint Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan adopted many One of the specific initiatives and programs to improve the capabilities of Emirati women, and made great efforts to develop equestrian sports and show jumping in particular, and was keen to provide all the requirements that enabled the UAE riders to achieve the best results on the continent and globally.
His Excellency Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, affirmed that Sheikha Fatima bint Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s victory in the award confirms her active and influential role in empowering Emirati women, and launching initiatives that support her renaissance and development in various fields, especially sports, in a way that enhances her role in The path of sustainable development of the dear country.
Al Raisi explained that Sheikha Fatima bint Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has adopted many ambitious and pioneering projects that dedicate community leadership and sports excellence, especially in equestrian sports and show jumping, through her keenness to sponsor the UAE riders who qualified for the Paris Olympics 2024, where she designed many ambitious programs. Over the years, it culminated in the historic qualification for the Olympics.
His Excellency Faisal Al-Rahmani, President of the International Federation of Purebred Arabian Horse Racing “Ifhar”, congratulated Sheikha Fatima bint Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on winning the award.
He said: “We are proud of what Sheikha Fatima bint Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan presented to advance women’s sports in society, support equestrian sports, buy horses for the knights, and enhance their aspirations, in line with aspirations and leading to regional, continental and global achievements, based on her unique vision of investing in Emirati women and providing the ideal environment for her rehabilitation.” mathematically, technically and administratively.
He pointed out that the achievements of Emirati women in various fields are nothing but the result of the great support given by the wise leadership to elevate the role of women as an essential partner in building and developing society, and empowering them in various fields, which made them pioneers in their excellence and an inspiration to all those around them in all forums.
Dr. Omniyat Al-Hajri, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Women’s Sports Academy, congratulated Sheikha Fatima bint Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the occasion of winning the award, noting her great and influential efforts in support of consolidating the status of Emirati women, based on the vision of the wise leadership of the importance of the vital role of women. She explained: “We express our pride and happiness with this award due to the distinguished role of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, which had a great impact on achieving the leadership of Emirati women in the regional and international arena with successive achievements that embody her vision sustainable development that anticipates the future and enhances the pioneering and civilized role of women in various cultural, sports, educational and societal fields.
She added that Sheikha Fatima bint Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan is a distinguished and ambitious leadership and pioneering personality with a clear vision that has created all the possibilities for Emirati women, to raise their prestigious status and create environments that support their development, renaissance and distinction.
Khaled Al-Eid, the coach of our national show jumping team, described Sheikha Fatima bint Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s victory in the award as the culmination of tremendous and sincere efforts in promoting the development and leadership of women’s sports in the Emirates, equestrian sports and show jumping, by making her distinguished mark that looks forward to the future.
He said: “The efforts of Sheikha Fatima bint Hazaa bin Zayed Al Nahyan had a positive impact on advancing women’s sports aspirations in general, and show jumping in particular. She gave us, with her vision and keenness to launch initiatives supporting sports development, the ability to reach the best positions, and also gave the Emirates Knights the ideal environment.” To develop their capabilities, and to enhance the state’s sports position in the sport of show jumping.
