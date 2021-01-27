Nasser Al Jabri (Abu Dhabi)

A number of officials in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi emphasized the importance of preserving the environment as a societal responsibility and the need to find innovative ideas consistent with the type of challenges that the emirate’s environment is exposed to, noting that there are 3 main recommendations that are to enhance public awareness of the types and components of environmental wealth, and create the legislative environment represented in Laws and policies that support environmental sustainability, in addition to activating partnerships and introducing third sector institutions and public benefit associations into the environmental work system.

This came during a dialogue session organized by the Community Contributions Authority “Together” yesterday, in cooperation with the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, on the role of social institutions to face environmental challenges, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Head of the Community Development Department.

Salama Al-Amimi, Director General of the Ma’an Authority, confirmed that the launch of the fourth session of the Social Incubation Program, which deals with environmental challenges, was recently announced, after the success of the previous sessions, which dealt with axes that included people of determination, mental health and family cohesion, based on the social priorities that Determined by the Department of Community Development, based on the results of questionnaires and social research carried out by the department.

Participants in the dialogue session remotely (from the source)

She added: The number of institutions resulting from the social incubator program during the past two years has reached 30, in addition to the launch of 6 institutions through the social accelerator program, which confirms the importance of supporting social institutions and their role as partners for the government and private sectors in finding solutions to societal challenges.

Dr. Sheikha Al Dhaheri, Secretary General of the Environment Agency in Abu Dhabi, indicated that all parties are partners in achieving the sustainable future of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, as the focus of environmental challenges has been allocated to the social incubator cycle, which strengthens the partnership and communication between the various parties, expecting that the results of the incubator will form A fundamental supporter of the Environment Agency’s work and an element to launch more future partnerships.

Ahmed Ismail Al-Hashemi, Acting Executive Director of the Biodiversity, Land and Marine Diversity Sector said: There are major environmental challenges that affect environmental systems and components and wildlife and their diversity, as some environmental behaviors may cause damage to the environment, indicating the importance of preserving the desert environment and looking at the impact of waste and waste in particular. Plastic which does not degrade for years, which affects natural organisms.

Salem Al-Braiki, Director of the Environmental Quality Policies and Regulations Department, stressed the danger of plastic materials, especially since plastic is part of daily life due to its association with many industries, but the problem is the effect of its treatment and its decomposition that takes many years, and its effects on wildlife when not disposed of. In the right way, pointing out the importance of the awareness aspect in that.

Abdullah Al-Rumaithi, Acting Director of the Environmental Policy and Planning Department in the Integrated Environmental Policy and Planning Sector, explained that the volume of plastics in the world’s oceans and seas is expected to reach 900 million tons in 2050, which means that the seas contain more plastic materials with more fish.