Frequently, some councilors of the Salvador Alvarado City Council use their voices exclusively during the council sessions to comment that they are not required in the events organized by the municipality, however, they have been receiving invitations to any event that has been organized of Board of Trustees of Guamúchil Carnival 2023 and they are just conspicuous by their absence. But yes, they assure that they have been reviewing the entire process that the president of the board of trustees, Moisés Sánchez Galindo, has been carrying out, as if the economic slack will allow him to move left and right. What is commented among the groups of the Presidency is that the councilors have not just said this support or these hands are ours, but very punctually they ask for an explanation of what progress has been made.

despite the territory so extensive that the municipality of little boythere are only six patrols that provide security to all citizens, but it is not only the minimum amount, but most of the units are very deteriorated due to the wear and tear of use, that is why the director of Public Security, Óscar Guindo Marmolejo, asked him to the mayoress María Elizalde Ruelas new patrols or resources to repair them. However, the response obtained is that the resource destined for security was exhausted by complying with the partial payment of the settlement that has been made to some ex-police officers and widows. What yes, is that they look forward to being considered in next year’s budget and this will allow them the way to acquire two new patrols to add them to the current ones that the municipality has. Minimum request to the municipal authority.

In the last dayssome officials of Angostura they have performed projects that have triggered the visit of tourists or citizens of neighboring municipalities. This is the case of the director of Ecology, Abelino Angulo Angulo, who with his efforts created some tables for the river avenue, which have images focused on the care of flora and fauna, with which they intend to attract tourism, a positive point that It is brought from Ecology. But in the area of ​​the Directorate of Tourism, headed by Yuricelia Cárdenas Sánchez, it seems that her ideas are falling asleep because in the intentions of the people of some officials there are projects or programs that seek to attract tourism. But with these projects by officials, what she reveals is not a lack of resources, but a desire to do things.

The abundant traffic can be seen in the streets of the municipal seat of Salvador Alvarado, a problem that, it is noteworthy, intensifies during the holiday season and can be seen in double-parked cars, however, this is a recurring problem in the municipality, since despite the fact that it is not a festive season, it is quite It is common to see units parked in this way on the outskirts of shops, and it is rare to see transit elements stop this situation. It was even a topic that was touched on in the town hall. The councilors pointed out that it is necessary to stop the situation, that even the councilor Romeo Gelinec Galindo mentioned that it is almost a mockery that the elements of Transit allow such a situation.

We recommend you read: