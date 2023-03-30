The Mexican Prosecutor’s Office assured this Wednesday that The staff of the migrant center that was burned in that country on Monday did not act to evacuate the people who were in the shelter. In addition, the investigative body reported that it had identified eight alleged perpetrators of the tragedy, which is now being investigated as a homicide.

The fire, which occurred on Monday night, left 39 migrants dead, including a Colombian citizenat a station of the National Institute of Migration (INM) in Ciudad Juárez, a Mexican city located on the border with the United States.

“None of the public servants or the private security police took any action to open the door for the migrants who were already inside with the fire,” he said at a press conference. Sara Irene Herreriashead of the Specialized Prosecutor for Human Rights.

At a press conference, the Secretary of Citizen Security, Rosa Icela Rodríguez, representing the Government of Mexico, reported that the Attorney General of the Republic is investigating the case in collaboration with the Chihuahua Prosecutor’s Office.

Bodies of migrants who died during a fire at the facilities of the National Institute of Migration (INM).

Rodríguez indicated that up to now Eight people have been identified, probably responsible for the events: two federal agents, an element of the INM and five security people from the private company. “We condemn the poor performance of public servants,” said the official.

As explained by the authorities, the death of the 39 migrants in the detention center fire is being investigated as a alleged homicide.

The special prosecutor indicated that the investigation folder was also initiated for the crime of property damagebut explained that, as the investigation progresses, it is likely that other alleged crimes will be included, such as abuse of authority or ill-treatment.

“All public servants must act ethically and humanely. It is unacceptable those actions that do not give humane treatment to migrants, So it is an intentional homicide,” said Rodríguez. “The facts will not be hidden nor will anyone be protected,” he said, while assuring that the violation of human rights will be punished.

The authorities detailed that the INM visited hospitals in Ciudad Juárez and will take charge of the repatriation of the bodies of the victims. Meanwhile, another 27 people remain hospitalized distributed in three medical centers in that Mexican city.

