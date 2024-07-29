Caracas Venezuela.- Diosdado Cabello, vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela, called on Chavista supporters to take to the streets and go to the polling stations.

“Brothers and sisters, how are you? Look, once and for all, once and for all, let’s not think about it anymore, let’s go to the streets, people to the polling stations, because these people don’t understand reason, but rather popular mobilization,” Cabello declared.

“So let’s move, let’s move. They don’t understand the reason for the people’s vote, that the people went out to vote in a majority, that there are some results that the CNE is going to give and they know that those results do not favor them and they are going to seek to generate violence. So let’s take up the plan before, during and after. Defense of the vote. Give a hug with Bolívar, with Chávez, with Maduro together with the people. We will win.”

According to reports on social media, dozens of pro-Chavez motorcyclists are patrolling the streets of Caracas and polling stations. Users reported attacks on voters and injuries in Patiecitos, Guásimos municipality.

There were clashes between supporters of the government and the opposition at some polling stations.

Venezuelans are anxiously awaiting the results of Sunday’s presidential election that could pave the way for an end to 25 years of self-proclaimed socialist rule, as some polling stations remain open more than two hours after the deadline for closing.

According to the government of Nicolás Maduro, the results will be announced at 10:00 p.m., once there is an irreversible trend. The publication of exit polls is prohibited.

The head of the government’s campaign, Jorge Rodríguez, hinted on Sunday that leftist President Nicolás Maduro won the election in Venezuela against opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia, in statements to the press after the close of voting.

“We can’t give results, but we can give faces,” Rodriguez said, flashing a smile.

“It was a victory for everyone,” he added, accompanied by the number two of Chavismo, Diosdado Cabello, and other pro-government leaders, all smiling as Rodríguez spoke.

“The people have spoken and that voice of the people must be respected.”