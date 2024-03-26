The raider seizure of a mineral water well was one of the reasons for the detention of members of a criminal group, which included officials of the Ministry of Economic Development of the Russian Federation and businessmen from the Stavropol region, the FSB reported on March 26.

Izvestia’s source explained that the suspects managed to involve several federal departments in the raider takeover scheme, and the investigation assigns a key role in this to the head of one of the departments of the Ministry of Economic Development, Igor Khranovsky. The case also involves the former chairman of the government of Karachay-Cherkessia, Academician of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vladimir Kaishev, our source said.

We are talking about a deposit located in the Stavropol Territory, namely, the only well in which the popular mineral water “Novoterskaya Healing” is produced, Izvestia found out.

According to investigators, Igor Khranovsky helped a water production company controlled by him gain illegal access to a mineral well that had previously been developed by another company. Using his official and lobbying capabilities, he contributed to the early termination of the license of one company in favor of another, according to a press release distributed by the FSB.

Security forces detained Khranovsky on March 21, our source previously reported. And on March 23, a message about the election of “Citizen X.” appeared on the website of the Leninsky Court of Stavropol. preventive measures in the form of arrest. The surname was not mentioned in the court's release, but the position completely coincided with the position of Igor Khranovsky.

Read the details of the investigation in the Izvestia article:

Overflow of property: why officials of the Ministry of Economic Development were detained