Revealing a cascade of failures that lasted a year, a panel of the World Health Organization recounts in a damning report how governments and public health organizations around the world responded slowly and ineffectively to the coronavirus, despite years of warnings.

In the interim report, which constitutes a first reform plandescribes the flawed hypotheses, ineffective planning and slow responses – including missteps by WHO itself – that contributed to a pandemic that has killed more than 2 million people.

“We have failed in our collective capacity to unite in solidarity to create a protective network of human security “, writes the Group Independent of Experts in Preparedness and Response to Pandemics.

Many of the failures, such as the inability of governments to obtain protective equipment or to follow up extensively on contacts, have become painfully clear during the course of the pandemic.

But the report is forceful in its assessment that, time and again, responsible protecting and directing did neither.

The group, led by Helen Clark, a former Prime Minister of New Zealand, and Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, a former President of Liberia, is continuing its investigation.

However, by drafting an interim report and outlining the scope of their investigation, the group makes it clear that the world must reconsider su approach the shoots.

The report describes one failure leading to another, from the pandemic alert system “slow, cumbersome and indecisive“, until the years of preparation plans that did not give results, going through the disjointed responses and even obstructive of national governments.

Public health officials also stumbled.

The researchers said they could not understand why a World Health Organization committee would wait until January 30 to declare a health emergency international. (The Chinese government had pressured other governments not to declare such an emergency.)

And despite decades of predictions that a viral pandemic was inevitable, and years of high-level committees, task forces and panels aimed at preparing WHO for that emergency, changes were slow in coming.

“The failure to enact fundamental changes despite the warnings issued has left the world dangerously exposed, as demonstrated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the report says.

But WHO’s stumbling blocks did not excuse the repeated failure of the world leaders. Because even after health officials gave a clear warning signal, the report notes: “In too many countries, this signal was ignored“.

The report also blames public health leaders for responding slowly to early evidence that people without symptoms could spread the new coronavirus.

The first reports from China, and one from Germany, documented this phenomenon. But major health agencies, including the WHO, gave conflicting and sometimes misleading advice, according to research by The New York Times.

The Director General of WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, appointed the panel to review the global response to COVID-19.

Although the panel said the report was based on hundreds of documents, expert consultations and more than 100 interviews With front-line respondents, it’s unclear whether researchers have spoken to key health officials or reviewed internal documents.

Many of the initial findings have been previously identified or have been obvious for many months.

But the collection of errors remains shocking even when not surprising, and by explaining them in detail, the panel hopes to chart a course for the change.

The organization declined to comment on the report before its member governments had reviewed it.

Details in the 34-page report are scant, but it says China had evidence of the genome sequencing of a new virus that was circulating in Wuhan in December 2019.

The health authorities of that country could have acted with faster and more decisive to contain the outbreak, according to the report, but country after country repeated many of the same mistakes.

“Opportunities to apply basic public health measures were missed,” says the report.

Rather than support proven health responses, governments and their citizens are fractured.

The wearing of masks and social distancing became political statements. Conspiracy theories spread wildly. And governments failed to conduct the routine testing and contact tracing necessary to control the disease.

Too often, researchers found that national leaders made health decisions in order to maintain their economies afloat, although they did not point to many countries for criticism.

That turned out to be a false choice. The panel found that countries that responded vigorously and effectively to the outbreak also performed better economically, even as the world economy lost more than 7 trillion dollars.

“This is clearly a case where billions can save trillions,” the report says.

That conclusion is an implicit reprimand from countries like the UK.

