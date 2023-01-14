Through social networks, users shared the video in which elements of the National Guard (NG)as well as the Banking and Industrial Police (PBI)arrest a young man who was demonstrating inside a bus station Metro Collective Transportation System (STC) From Mexico City.

In the videos you can see the subject identified as Hendrik Ortega 22-year-old, to be removed for exposing a cardboard in which he requested the exit of the GN and expressed his rejection of the militarization of public transport.

Before the viralization of the clip, the Secretary of Citizen Security (SSC) stated that the young man had been referred to the corresponding authorities because he painted; however, said information could not be confirmed.

Later, by means of an information card, the SSC itself revealed that derived from the arrest of the protester by elements of the PBI and GN, they transferred the man to the Civic Judge to carry out the pertinent proceedings.

However, they indicated that the police officers involved in the events will be separated from their position, while the Directorate of Supervision and Corporate Evaluation of the PBI learned of the facts and informed the Internal Affairs Unit to carry out the corresponding administrative investigation.

Likewise, the director of the Metro, Guillermo Calderonshared a statement through his social networks in which he states that the young man arrested was immediately released without any penalty and as a guarantee of the right to free demonstration.

While the elements of the GN related to said events will be suspended from their current assignment and will be reassigned to other activities within the corporation itself.