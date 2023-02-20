Juma Al Nuaimi (Abu Dhabi)

Officials and participants confirmed that the Navdex 2023 Maritime Defense Exhibition, which is organized by the ADNEC Group in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense and will continue for 5 days at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, is an integrated platform for displaying the latest technologies and marine defense systems, praising the exhibition session this year, which is attended by Wide range of major companies from different countries of the world.

Commodore Rashid Ibrahim Rashid Al-Muhaisni, Chairman of the Maritime Committee for the Naval Defense Exhibition – NAVDEX 2023, said, on behalf of the organizing committee of the Naval Defense Exhibition, the UAE Navy and the sponsors, I would like to take this opportunity to welcome you to the Naval Defense Exhibition and Conference “NAVDEX” 2023 in Abu Dhabi, As an integrated platform for displaying the latest marine defense technologies and systems, and a specialized platform for manufacturers and operators, this year, Navdex is witnessing a wide participation of major companies from different countries of the world specialized in the marine defense industries, to display their latest equipment, technologies and maritime security solutions.

This year, the Navdex exhibition will witness fixed exhibition platforms in the indoor galleries, as well as events, live performances, and visits to ships and marine pieces anchored on the marine pier that extends on the waters of the Arabian Gulf, opposite the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center.

This year, NAVDEX receives many official delegations from various countries of the world, as well as important marine vessels from brotherly and friendly countries of the United Arab Emirates.

In the Navdex 2023 Naval Defense Exhibition and Conference publication, we will review pictures and information about the visiting ships, as well as the most prominent exhibits and live shows that will be held on the waterfront. Guests and visitors can also visit the visiting marine vessels by registering their data at the Ship Visitation Registration Office.

The accompanying Maritime Defense Conference will discuss a wide range of maritime defense issues and tasks and the latest technologies in this important field through several papers presented by specialists from a number of countries who have been invited to contribute their visions and recent studies to this conference.

Catamaran boat

In turn, Mashwi Yaed Bayat Al Qubaisi, owner of the Blue Arabian Gulf Company, which is a 100% Emirati national company, said that it was established in 2017, where the needs of the local and regional market were studied, and then we began the engineering study and design on a specialized engineering team, using the latest technologies and international programs. After that, we started the construction and development process in the marine study, explaining that it is very difficult to reach the goal from the first experiment. Therefore, we developed our products across all measurements several times, until we came close to achieving the desired goals and vision to present innovative designs to reality, and thus start a new chapter in the marine world of the United Arab Emirates in Abu Dhabi, which includes the production and design of unique marine means, by achieving excellence in Standards, Sustainability and Certified Functions.

He continued: The product that we are participating in today in the exhibition is a catamaran boat with a length of 43 feet, a width of 14 feet, a height of 7 feet, a static draft of two feet and a moving draft of one foot, which allows sailing in very shallow waters.

He pointed out that the weight of the boat with fuel and engines is 7 and a half tons, and it carries up to 12 tons.

He explained that the speed of the boat reaches 70 nautical miles, or 60 knots, and an average speed of 40 miles, or 35 knots. “Vacuum infusion” technology used in the aircraft industry.

Traffic boat “Muzaffar”

Mashwi Al Qubaisi pointed out that careful attention to detail must be taken according to the needs of the end user, which led to a large number of high-quality specifications in the boat, as the boat contains 4 “Mercury 400 horsepower” engines each and a fuel tank of 600 US gallons to cover a distance between 450 to 600 nautical miles.

He explained that he relies on two electricity generators with a capacity of 15 kilowatts and eight kilowatts, and a diesel tank of 80 US gallons that works for up to 4 consecutive days. Al-Qubaisi explained that the cockpit is air-conditioned for a temperature of up to 19 degrees Celsius, and also contains a bathroom, a shower and a room with two beds, and it is possible to install front and rear weapon platforms according to the request of the concerned authorities.

He explained that the electricity system was engineered with high precision and its use is very easy, despite all the complexities in it, for the safety of navigation and users. The control system is also carefully thought out, allowing the captain to control the smallest things and read them through the control panel. The traffic boat “Muzaffar” P5003 also participated, and the boat is considered one of the main units in providing early warning and implementing maritime security operations for the Coast Guard group, as it performs surveillance work in the various areas of responsibility and the state’s maritime theater, which requires the availability of a traffic boat capable of maintaining monitoring operations. And monitoring, by possessing the latest security industries in terms of radar and optical systems and sensors. As for the specifications of the boat, its length is 50.1 meters, its width is 9.41 meters, and the draft reaches 4.3 meters. As for the maximum speed of the boat, it reaches 23 nautical knots. This boat is characterized by the availability of 2 interception boats and one inspection boat.

As for armament, it is characterized by the availability of a 30 mm cannon, with the availability of the Suhail system, and the industry is considered a local industry, as it is the product of two companies, the Korean company LIG and the Emirati company TTI, and enjoys the availability of 100% local programming for the graduate project of Khalifa University students. In addition to the participation of another boat called Misbar P5002, which is a boat with the same characteristics, except that it is equipped with a 30 mm main gun, and it has an EOS system with a 7 and 11 mm machine gun, in addition to the availability of an electronic system for shooting with a stamp system from 7 to 12 mm. With the availability of the Suhail system «surface-to-surface missiles» meaning that it is intended for surface targets. The boat “Muzaffar” and the boat “Misbar” carry out major tasks, which are: carrying out traffic and early warning works, securing the country’s coasts and vital installations, protecting the marine resources and environment, assisting in search and rescue operations, monitoring navigation and reporting marine risks.

Al-Fattan Ship Industry

Misfer Nasser Al-Karbi, General Manager of Al-Fattan Ship Manufacturing Company, said in a statement to “Al-Ittihad” during his participation in the “Navdex 2023” exhibition. 360-degree sensor cameras, as there are cameras and radars in the boat, and it can be controlled from a base or from any area of ​​its designated workstation.

Al-Karbi continued: The boat is controlled through the control center, through a captain who controls the boat “remotely”, in addition to the assistant captain who controls the cameras and navigation to assist the boat captain, pointing out that the control system may be in the base or the mother ship. And the distance of the boat is from 18 to 20 km, but if it is used in satellites or Thuraya, then the distance will be for a higher amount, and the “Al-Fattan Ship Industry” has also been integrated and equipped, pointing out that it is considered a local industry.

Then Al-Karbi talked about the Saadiyat project, which is “Greater Tunb”, and it is the second ship in which Al-Fattan Ship Manufacturing Company participates, as the first ship participated in “Navdex 2020”, and tomorrow, Wednesday, this ship will be launched, and it is a ship carrying mechanisms and soldiers on board. In addition to the presence of a drone on board, with the availability of weapons, missiles and cannons, and it is considered to be designed and manufactured by Al-Fattan Company, which is 100% Emirati-made. Then he moved to the “Suhaila” ship, which is a ship dedicated to transporting passengers and cars, and it can accommodate 1,500 passengers and 180 cars. Pointing out that it is a new feature in the UAE, as the ship has joined the Al-Fattan fleet, as it is considered a new feature in Al-Fattan Transport Company.