Andrei Yermak, chief of staff to President Volodymyr Zelensky, said in a post on messaging app Telegram that “the air defense is addressing the targets,” without giving further details.

Kiev military administration officials also said on Telegram that air defense systems are repelling attacks on the capital.

The military administration of Kiev urged the capital’s residents to stay in shelters, while the Kiev mayor indicated that debris from a Russian missile had fallen in the Shevchenkovsky district in the center of the capital.

The pioneers of social networking sites and Ukrainian sites shared a video that they said documented the Ukrainian air defense’s response to Russian attacks with “Kingal” missiles.

“First success” in Bakhmut

On Monday, the Ukrainian army announced the “first success” of its attack in the vicinity of the city of Bakhmut (east), which is witnessing the longest and fiercest battle within the framework of the Russian invasion.

The commander of the Ukrainian Land Forces, Colonel-General Oleksandr Sersky, said on Monday that the defense of the city of Bakhmut continues, adding that recent days have shown Ukraine’s ability to advance and confront the Russian forces there.

“The advance of our forces along the Bakhmut direction represents the first successful offensive operation in the defense of the city,” the Ukrainian Military Information Center quoted Sersky as saying.

“The past few days have shown that we can advance and destroy the enemy even in such very difficult conditions. The defense of Bakhmut is continuing. All necessary decisions have been taken to defend the city,” he added in a message broadcast by the center on the Telegram messaging application.