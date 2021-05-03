Dubai (Union)

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives for the year 2020 reported that it allocated 79.5 million dirhams, during the year 2020, to empower societies around the world, which resulted in 1.1 million people benefiting from its initiatives in this vital axis to enhance development paths in several societies and help them to Looking ahead and designing its opportunities for future generations.

His Excellency Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Sports Innovation, said: “Despite the suspension of sports activity in various parts of the world during the year 2020, due to the precautionary measures aimed at combating the outbreak of the Covid-19 epidemic to preserve lives, the Mohammed award Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Sports Innovation, which falls under the umbrella of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has maintained continuous communication with local, regional and international sports federations and Olympic committees in the region and the world to motivate and coordinate in order to resume sports activity within the precautionary measures that preserve the health and safety of athletes, and ensure At the same time, they have the opportunity to maintain their technical level in a stimulating competitive atmosphere.

Dr. Hamad bin Sheikh Ahmed Al-Shaibani, Managing Director of the International Institute for Tolerance, said that during the year 2020 the institute continued to work to consolidate the spirit of tolerance, peace and coexistence, in order to achieve the noble humanitarian goals and objectives of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, under whose umbrella the institute falls within the axis of empowering societies. , Through a set of innovative activities that were organized despite the circumstances arising from the global outbreak of the Corona pandemic.

Mona Ghanem Al-Marri, Chair of the Organizing Committee of the Arab Media Forum and Secretary-General of the Arab Journalism Award, said: “Despite the great challenges that the Covid-19 pandemic has imposed on the whole world since the beginning of the year 2020, the insistence on continuing the role for which the Arab Media Forum was founded. The largest media gathering of its kind in the region, and the “Arab Journalism Award”, the most prominent forum to celebrate excellence in the field of journalism, based on the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and his belief in the role of Media in building the future of societies and enabling them to overcome difficulties and reach the highest levels of ambition and distinction.

Dr. Ali bin Sabaa Al-Marri, CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid School of Government, said: “More than 5,770 people have benefited from the programs, events, seminars and forums that were implemented in 2020 by the Mohammed bin Rashid College of Governmental Administration, which falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

Abdullah Al-Rumaithi, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development, said: “In 2020, the Mohammed bin Rashid Center for Leadership Development continued its path of qualifying and preparing leaders, in accordance with international best practices, making use of its innovative programs aimed at consolidating the positive leadership values ​​that make its graduates Qualified leaders who anticipate strategic needs, believe in diversity and partnership, and possess passion and commitment to create quality solutions that create added value, and serve various segments of the local and humanitarian community.