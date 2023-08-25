Former US President Donald Trump arrived Thursday in an Atlanta prison, where he turned himself in to the Georgia state authorities, who accused him of trying to manipulate the 2020 presidential election.

Trump is expected to be arrested for a short period of time. The arrest procedures mean that the suspect’s fingerprints are taken and criminal photos are taken of him before he is released on bail, the value of which was set in Trump’s case at $ 200,000.

