With videoAlthough summer has only just started, the first regional heat wave of 2023 is a fact. At 13.10 hours weather station Woensdrecht had the scoop with 30.1 degrees. It is also the first day this year that it has reached 30 degrees in De Bilt, making it formally the first tropical day in the Netherlands.

For a heat wave it must be 25 degrees or more five days in a row and on three days of that the temperature must rise to 30 degrees or more. We speak of a national heat wave if those temperatures are measured in De Bilt. It is expected that it will be 30 degrees or warmer in several provinces on Sunday.

Because it was 30 degrees in De Bilt at 2.20 pm, it is also the first official tropical day of the year. And that is slightly earlier than the average since 1991, which is July 1. Incidentally, the temperature rose even further in Hoek van Holland and Gilze-Rijen: the highest temperature of 31.2 degrees was measured there.

Big crowds

You can notice that it is warm along the coast. Beach tents and coastal municipalities are very busy again on Sunday. The municipality of Noordwijk reports that the parking spaces at the beach are full. Visitors are asked to come by bicycle or public transport. The municipality of Zandvoort also reports full parking lots and boulevards. There is still room at parking lot P Circuit.

Extra crowds were expected in Scheveningen due to the finish of the sixth leg of the Volvo Ocean Race. The first ships have arrived. King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima visit the finish of the sixth stage. The royal couple is on the water at the finish of the IMOCA class, in which the fastest and most innovative boats participate. Here too, measures have been taken against the heat. For example, visitors receive free drinking water and sunscreen.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima visit the finish line of the sixth leg of the Volvo Ocean Race. © ANP



The Dutch are also looking for cooling en masse at recreational lakes. The municipality of Woudenberg (Utrecht) calls on people not to come to the Henschotermeer anymore ‘in the context of safety’. The tickets are sold out and the parking lot is full.

Away

Along the road, Rijkswaterstaat is standing by with extra staff to help stranded road users. The heat protocol applies throughout the Netherlands on Sunday. As soon as there is a good chance that it will become 30 degrees or warmer, Rijkswaterstaat will deploy the protocol. Road users who break down along the road are helped immediately.

Rijkswaterstaat considers it undesirable if stranded road users have to wait in the sun for a long time at high temperatures for a salvage company. That is why the organization tries to ensure that during such hot days, a recovery company takes road users with breakdowns to a place with facilities, such as a petrol station, as quickly as possible.

Road users are advised to be well prepared and alert in case of heat and to bring sufficient drinking water. According to Rijkswaterstaat, it is also useful to put an umbrella in the car. People can use them as a parasol while they wait for a road inspector or the recovery company.

Rijkswaterstaat will also be on alert on Monday. Then the heat protocol applies in all provinces except Friesland, Groningen and Drenthe. The protocol then applies from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Animals also seek cooling, such as the pandas in Ouwehands Zoo in Rhenen:

Drought record

According to Weerplaza, it will remain warm in the coming week, but because the wind will shift from east to northeast and north, some cooling will arrive. It will then be a maximum of 23 to 26 degrees. That does not mean that the dry weather will come to an end, but we will get some more clouds from Thursday.

The drought can even cause a record: Wednesday is the 33rd day in a row on which no measurable precipitation falls in De Bilt. This has not happened before since the measurements started.





As quickly as possible

The tropical temperatures also led to problems this weekend. In Alblasserdam, a 13-year-old girl drowned in a recreational lake yesterday. It is not yet clear what exactly happened there.

During a running race in Maastricht, riders became unwell on Sunday. The organization had taken measures, but the emergency services nevertheless had to come to the aid of several participants.

