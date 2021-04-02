Belgrade (AFP)

The captaincy that Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo tossed to the ground, expressing his anger, for not counting his goal against Serbia in the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup Qatar, was sold at an auction for 64,000 euros to help a sick child, without revealing the identity of the buyer.

The emblem was picked up by a firefighter named Djordje Vukisevic, who was present at the stadium during the match, and it was auctioned until Friday morning on Limondo.com.

Vukisevic, who initially refused to reveal his identity, had contacted a regional sports channel to put up the “CR7” leadership badge by public auction.

His idea was based on a noble goal: to help fund the treatment of the six-month-old baby Gavrilo Djordjevic, who suffers from a rare disease, spinal muscular atrophy, that can lead to paralysis or death.

The cost of treatment is estimated at more than two million euros, noting that Serbia has witnessed in recent years an increase in fundraising campaigns to finance health care for this expensive disease abroad.

Vukisevic said that he suggested raising an amount of money for the treatment of the child Djordjevic, and recounted by phone: “Ronaldo threw the badge three meters away from me, and the idea that quickly crossed my mind was that this” auction “might be a good opportunity.”

“I saw that all eyes were on us now, and we can do something good for Gavrilo,” he said.

And after the sports channel “Sport Club” confirmed that the badge was indeed due to Ronaldo, by verifying pictures and videos after the match, it cooperated with a charitable organization and published the badge on a special auction site “Limondo.com”.

“I hope we can reach Ronaldo himself,” commented Branislav Jucic, responsible for social networking sites at the channel, so that we can help Gavrilo as much as possible.

And the match, which ended Saturday in a 2-2 draw, saw the end of the controversy, after a long ball reached Ronaldo in the area behind the defenders of substitute Nuno Mendes. It led to him receiving a yellow card

After the final whistle, the Portuguese star threw the captaincy on the field on his way to the dressing room.