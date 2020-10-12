This Sunday’s final was not one more final of Roland Garros, not even one more final of the 13 that he has played, and won, Rafael Nadal in Paris. This year’s fight was special, and not only because of the strange autumn dates, because of the cold on the track and in the stands, or because of the invasion of masks, but because, for the first time in a Grand slam, the final was played by three tennis players. Two on the Philippe Chatrier, Nadal Y Novak Djokovic, and one from home, Roger Federer, with homework done. Members of the Big three They do not litigate for one more title, but for the divine title of the greatest ever. The three most champions, even if they do not say so, dedicate themselves a narrow marking, because their competition is no longer from this earthly world, they fight for eternity. For him Number one of the History.

Federer, the oldest, at 39, led the race with 20 Grand Slam titles. Although he was the first one who began to add, in 2003, a matter of age, he is also the one who has spent the longest dry season, since Australia 2018. His figure, round, loomed as the closest target for his two pursuers. The hunt is over. This October 11, on an atypical date due to the shaking of the pandemic, Nadal, at 34 years old, he has equaled the record of the Swiss, making him officially the greatest … Great among the greats.

Djokovic remains, for the moment, anchored in 17 Grand Slam tournaments, but he is also the youngest of the three, aged 33, and maintains a level of play that promises more titles in the immediate future. The race continues, it has not yet reached the finish line. But most importantly, beyond the dizzying data, is that this three-way pulse is helping its three protagonists to grow thanks to their fierce rivalry, and that translates into a sublime tennis and in the golden age of a sport that never, never, brought together three contemporaries of this caliber. Each season there is one less season left. So let’s enjoy every racket. Of the battle of the gods.