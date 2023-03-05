The dancer Isabella Acevedo she said “yes, I do” to her boyfriend Rodney Rodríguez shortly after announcing that they were engaged. In the following note she knows all the details.

She joins the married line. The dancer Isabella Acevedo He caused a stir within the local show business by publicly announcing that Rodney Rodríguez, a compatriot who lives in the United States, asked him to marry him several months ago. Although the couple has preferred to keep their romance away from the media spotlight, on the afternoon of March 4, they took all their fans by surprise by confirming that they have officially joined their paths for life. This was announced by the influencer through a post on social networks.

Isabel Acevedo and Rodney Rodríguez got married

With a romantic video on his Instagram profile, Isabella Acevedo He announced with emotion that he said “yes, I accept” to his partner Rodney Rodríguez. In the shared clip, you can see both leaving, with a huge smile on their faces, the church where they organized their intimate wedding. “From now on walking together. My life partner,” she wrote.

In the same way, the outfit that each one chose for this special occasion is appreciated. She dazzled in a beautiful lace dress with transparencies on the sleeves, while the businessman wears a sober blue suit, white shirt and michi tie in the same tone as the tailor.

Isabel Acevedo showed off her engagement ring

At the gates of celebrating a year of relationship, Isabella Acevedo she was encouraged to reveal that her now husband Rodney Rodríguez proposed to her. During a link with “América hoy”, the ex-partner of Christian Domínguez exclusively showed the engagement ring that her beloved gave her some time before her.

When asked by the magazine’s hosts, the Peruvian said that they chose to keep this part of their lives private, which is why no one knew that they already had wedding plans. “We are already engaged, a few months ago, we just never said it, there is already a ring and everything”he stated.