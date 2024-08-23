“On behalf of every person whose story can only be written in the greatest nation on Earth, I accept your nomination for president of the United States,” Harris said to cheers at the conclusion of the party’s national convention.

Harris pledged to be a president for all Americans, regardless of their political and racial differences.

Here are the highlights of Harris’ speech:

I am honored to accept the Democratic Party’s nomination for President.

I promise to be a president for all Americans.

I will put the interests of the American people above all else.

I will be a president for all Americans, regardless of their political or racial differences.

I pledge to have a peaceful transition of power.

Tim Walz will be an amazing Vice President and I thank all the delegates for their support.

Grateful for President Joe Biden. His record as president is exceptional.

I thank President Biden for all he has done.

The path that has led me here in recent weeks has undoubtedly been unexpected.

I was raised in a family that placed great importance on civil rights.

Everyone has the right to dignity and justice.

I have been committed to justice during my tenure as a prosecutor.

I became a prosecutor because I believe in justice and the importance of people’s rights.

I learned that any harm done to one person is harm done to all of us.

We will never accept that Donald Trump takes us back.

Trump’s return to the White House would be “dangerous.”

Trump is a “not serious” person and his return to the White House would be “disastrous.”

Trump threatens NATO and bargains with Putin on security issues.

We will deliver economic projects that will benefit all Americans.

I will not hesitate to protect the security of the United States and we must stand up to tyranny.

President Biden and I continue our efforts to stop the fire in Gaza and protect civilians.

It is time for a ceasefire, the release of the hostages, and we will defend Israel’s security.

We will always defend Israel’s right to defend itself.

The election will be an opportunity to “chart a new course” for the United States.

We are in a battle for America’s future.

Harris emerged as the Democratic nominee just over a month ago when allies of President Joe Biden, 81, forced him to drop out of the race.

If successful, she will make history as the first woman elected President of the United States.