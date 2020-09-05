The transfer cracker is perfect! Kai Havertz leaves Bayer Leverkusen and the Bundesliga and follows his compatriot Timo Werner to Chelsea FC. In London, the playmaker receives a long-term contract until 2025, the transfer fee is loud The Athletic including bonus payments of almost 80 million euros.
Havertz’s move to Chelsea is of course no longer a big surprise – but it is the most prominent and expensive deal this summer so far. According to various media reports, the Londoners have the transfer of the 21-year-old cost a fixed amount between 70 and 80 million euros. In addition, there are bonus payments that still do not ensure that the total amount for Havertz exceeds the record transfer from Kepa. The keeper moved to Chelsea a year ago for 80 million euros.
“I am very happy and proud to be here. For me it is a dream come true to play for a big club like Chelsea and I can’t wait to get to know all the players and coaches. Yes, I am very happy. to be here! “Havertz told the club side of Chelsea.
Leave a Reply