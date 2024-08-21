Ahmed Atef (Washington, Cairo)

The Democratic Party has officially approved US Vice President Kamala Harris as its candidate to run in the US presidential elections scheduled for next November against Republican candidate, former President Donald Trump.

This came during the third and final part of the second day of the Democratic National Convention held in Chicago, which concludes today, Thursday.

“I feel hopeful because we have a chance to elect someone who has spent his entire life trying to give people the same opportunities that the United States has given them, someone who sees you and hears you and will wake up every day and fight for you as the next president of the United States of America,” former US President Barack Obama said in a speech at the conference.

In addition, experts and political analysts stressed that the thinking and dealings of the US presidential candidates, Donald Trump and Kamala Harris, towards the Middle East files, especially urgent and urgent issues, may affect the steps each of them takes towards the White House, and that they may agree on the necessity of ending the escalation in Gaza, but they differ in the methods of achieving this goal.

Nabil Mikhail, a professor of political science at George Washington University, explained that the candidates are considering different approaches to dealing with the escalation in Gaza, most notably the immediate release of hostages held by Palestinian factions, as Trump seeks to use the hostage issue as a means to achieve a permanent and immediate ceasefire, with the aim of focusing on other issues that he deems more urgent.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Mikhail said that talking about the nature of future cooperation between the Trump administration and the countries of the region, and his attempts to improve relations with Russia and how this could affect crises in the Middle East, may help resolve some crises.

Outline of American Policy

American affairs researcher Sam Mansi pointed out that the broad outlines of American policy towards the Middle East remain largely constant on some key issues, such as the security and protection of some interests in the region.

Mansi told Al-Ittihad that what distinguishes the personalities of Trump and Harris is the ideology of the two parties. Trump is trying to return to the roots of the Republican Party with its conservative and protectionist policies dating back to the end of the nineteenth century, although the party today is very different from Ronald Reagan’s party, especially since Kamala Harris represents the young generation in the Democratic Party and is considered an extension of the party’s traditional policy, with the great influence of the liberal left and the role of youth in recent years. In their statements to Al-Ittihad, experts expected Harris to continue Biden’s policy, which seeks to stop the war in Gaza, release the hostages, not touch the borders of the Strip, give a role to the Palestinian Authority after reforming it, and enter into a path towards a two-state solution. As for Donald Trump, it is difficult to predict his positions. Will he return to talking about the “deal of the century”, or follow another approach without making concessions to the Palestinians?