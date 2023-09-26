Gouiri (23 years old), who defends the colors of the Rennes team, wrote on his Instagram account, “With pride, I announce my decision to join the Algerian national team,” adding, “I will give my body and soul for the Desert Foxes shirt, raise the country’s flag, and contribute to writing the next pages of its rich history.”

Guerri, who played for the French national team at all age groups, starting from under 16 years old, said he was grateful for the memories of playing for the country in which he was born, before adding, “It is time to start a new chapter.”

The decision puts an end to months of anticipation after the Algerian Football Federation announced last January that Gouiri was moving to change his international allegiance.

The former Lyon and Nice striker scored 15 goals in 33 matches he played in the French League last season after joining Rennes.

Algeria won the African Cup of Nations in 2019 for the second time in its history, but was eliminated from the group stage in last year’s edition, postponed from 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.