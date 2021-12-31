And the Egyptian team said in an official statement: “The national team completed the registration of the list of 28 players participating in the African Nations Cup finals by adding Marwan Hamdi, Ibrahim Adel and Mohamed Hamdi, and the technical staff had previously announced a list of 25 players.”

Al-Watan newspaper quoted a source within the technical staff of the Egyptian team that the trio’s inclusion came after pressure from the assistant staff of the Portuguese Carlos Queiroz.

And she added, “The head of the committee in charge of managing the Egyptian Football Association, Ahmed Megahed, contacted Carlos Queiroz and convinced him of the need to include 3 other players to complete the national team’s list to reach 28 players, which is the legal number for all teams participating in the African Nations Championship.”

According to the Egyptian newspaper, the pressure of the assistant staff on Queiroz came for fear of Corona injuries as well as injuries, and that there should be a sufficient number in the list of the Pharaohs during the tournament, and to avoid what happened in the Gabon Championship 2017, after the technical staff of Hector Cuper was involved in the last matches of the championship and a number of missed Important players due to injuries.

The list of Egypt national team in the African Nations 2021

The list of the national team came in preparation for the African Nations Championship, after the inclusion of the three players:

Goalkeepers (4 players): Mohamed El-Shennawy, Mohamed Abu Jabal, Mohamed Sobhi and Mahmoud Gad.

Defense line (9 players): Akram Tawfik, Omar Kamal, Ahmed Hegazy, Mahmoud Hamdi Al Wensh, Ayman Ashraf, Ahmed Fattouh, Mohamed Abdel Moneim, Mahmoud Alaa and Mohamed Hamdi.

Midfield (7 players): Amr Al-Sulayya, Hamdi Fathi, Imam Ashour, Abdullah Al-Saeed, Mohamed Elneny, Ahmed Sayed “Zizou” and Muhannad Lashin.

Forwards (8 players): Omar Marmoush, Mohamed Sherif, Mostafa Mohamed, Mohamed Salah, Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet, Ramadan Sobhi, Marwan Hamdi and Ibrahim Adel.

It is noteworthy that the Egyptian national team plays in the African Nations Cup in Group D, along with Nigeria, Sudan and Guinea Bissau.