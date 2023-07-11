And the official page of the Al-Ahly club celebrated the restoration of the Egyptian League title, and wrote on the social networking site Facebook, “The night the league returned to its home … Al-Ahly is the Egyptian League champion in the 2022/2023 season for the forty-third time.”

Al-Ahly won the league title for the 43rd time in its history, and regained the shield after an absence in the past two seasons, which Zamalek crowned.

After the loss of Pyramids from Ceramica Cleopatra, its score stopped at point 67, in second place in the standings table, with only two matches remaining, while Al-Ahly leads the top of the league with 75 points and has 5 matches, 8 points behind Pyramids.

Swiss coach Marcel Koller, Al-Ahly coach, continued to achieve achievements and led the team to the fifth championship since he was contracted at the beginning of the current season.

After winning the league title, Al-Ahly reached title No. 5 this season after winning the Egyptian Super Cup twice, the Egyptian Cup and the African Champions League.

And Al-Ahly had won the Egyptian Super at the beginning of the current season at the expense of Zamalek 2-0, for the last 2020-2021 season, and the Egypt Cup at the expense of Pyramids, the 2021-2022 season version, and won the Egyptian Super at the expense of Pyramids also in the 2021-2022 version, in addition to winning the championship. The African Champions League at the expense of Moroccan Wydad, 2022-2023 edition.

The last time Al-Ahly won the league was the 2019-2020 season, led by Swiss coach Rene Fyler, who started the season with the team before leaving the team before the end of the season due to the cessation of global sports activity due to the outbreak of the Corona virus at the time, and Al-Ahly won the title led by South African Pitso Mosimane.

After that, Al-Ahly lost the league in the 2020-2021 season with Musimani, then lost last season 2021-2022 with Musimani in the first half of the league, and Portuguese Ricardo Soares in the remaining part of the season, and Sami Shirts also temporarily assumed the team’s technical mission for several matches.

Al-Ahly will play in the next match against Zamalek next Thursday, after which it will have 4 matches remaining, which are Al-Masry, Pyramids, Haras El-Hodood and Al-Mokawloon Al-Arab.