The ANSeS, an organization led by Fernanda Raverta, made official the new figures that retirees and pensioners will receive from June Through Resolution 105/2021 published in the Official Gazette. It will impact more than 17 million beneficiaries.

The measure announced a little over a week ago will have, according to Clarín a few days ago, an impact of just $ 1,000. It is because this increase absorbs the bonus of $ 1,500 until May, and the rise of 12.12% from June will represent $ 2,500.

This means that 12.12% is applied on the minimum credit for March ($ 20,571) without counting the $ 1,500 of each month. Thus, in June, July and August the minimum retirement will be $ 23,064.

Those who collect the minimum retirement ($ 20,571 gross) received in April and now in May a total of $ 22,071 ($ 20,571 + 1,500). On June they will charge $ 23,064, 4.5% more. This represents an effective increase of $ 1,000 per month for 3 months.

Through Resolution 105/2021 published this Wednesday in the Official Gazette, the body established that the value of the corresponding mobility as of June 2021 is 12.12%. With this increase, the minimum retirement goes to $ 23,064 and, since the new mobility formula is applied, the increase adds up to a cumulative 21.17% since March.

In the first six months of the year, the readjustment of pensions will reach an increase of about 21%. According to INDEC data, salary increased 5% in March and was above the price variation that was 4.8%. While RIPTE this month reached 4.9%.

“When the period between March and August 2021 is observed, it can be highlighted that a retiree who receives the minimum accumulated $ 5,174 more in income than with the previous index,” they specified from ANSeS.

Since this year, the update of assets It is defined in 50% of the collection of the Anses Y another 50% of the highest increase in wages of formal activity according to the Average Taxable Remuneration of Workers (Ripte).

“The 12.12% increase will allow all benefits to be increased in the second quarter of 2021 above inflation for the period,” Raverta announced a week ago.

According to INDEC numbers, the monthly increase in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) recorded an average rise of 4%, with a peak of 4.8% in March. Therefore, the pension increase will be just above the inflation line.

On the other hand, when Fernanda Raverta confirmed the increase last week, she stressed that it should also be considered that retirees and pensioners whose assets correspond to a minimum amount or charge a minimum and a half retirement (just over $ 30,000) received, in addition to the increase. quarterly contemplated by law, two $ 1,500 bonuses in April and May.

The increase made official this Wednesday will not only benefit 5.3 million retirees and 3.1 million pensioners throughout the country, but will also reach another 13.5 million beneficiaries of the Universal Child Allowance. In this case, Starting in June, state aid will raise the floor and will amount to $ 4,504 per beneficiary.

