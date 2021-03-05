The Government decided to extend until May 31 the payments of unemployment benefits that expire until April 30, 2021, as advanced Clarion. The measure was ordered through Resolution No. 251 of the Ministry of Labor published this Friday in the Official Gazette. Initially, due to the pandemic and the quarantine, the expirations were extended for 60 days, and then it had several more extensions. The last one expired on February 28.

This benefit was charged in December (latest official data) 143,829 registered dependent workers who were fired without cause. The item involved $ 1,039.6 million, which is an average of $ 7,225 per worker.

Those achieved by this benefit receive family allowances (in December they received a total of $ 487 million for 123,750 children) and are covered by social work, while the benefit collection period is recognized as months of retirement services.

Half is charged by laid off workers in the provinces of Buenos Aires (61,681) and Córdoba (10,963). They are followed by Santa Fe (9,974), CABA (9,692) and Mendoza (7,075).

Since April, this benefit has a floor of $ 6,000 and a maximum of $ 10,000. Due to the inflation of all these months, the amounts should be updated.

The extension is due to the fact that this insurance is transitory charge, of decreasing amount and it is interrupted if the beneficiary gets a formal job. By this measure, since March there were no casualties, but not many discharges because prohibition of dismissals, the bulk of the layoffs were made in the form of “voluntary withdrawals”.

The system works as follows. Whoever was fired without cause with an antiquity of between 6 and 11 months has the right to collect this benefit for 2 months; With an age of between one year and 23 months, you will be charged for 4 months.

The term is extended to 8 months if that worker had a seniority of between 2 years and 35 months and up to 12 months for those who had a seniority of 3 years or more. And the collection is automatically extended for a period of 6 months if you are over 45 years old.

However, they were not entitled to receive the $ 10,000 bonus from IFE (Emergency Family Income). The bulk of those who are collecting unemployment benefit have between 1 and 2 children or are single without children.

