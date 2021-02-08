It is a thermometer of the three legs of the central power of the Government: the president Alberto Fernandez, the vice Cristina Kirchner and the head of Deputies Sergio Massa. An analysis that does not delve into the influence of each one on management decisions, but which reveals how society sees them. Province by province. This is a survey that measured the image of each one throughout the country and confirms that, despite the almost non-stop decline since May last year, the President is still clearly above of his star companions of the Front of All.

The study you accessed Clarion It is CB Public Opinion Consultant, a firm with origin in Córdoba that makes measurements throughout the country. It is the one that has been publishing an interesting ranking of governors since May 2020 and that also included in its district-by-district polls the head of block K, Máximo Kirchner.

The latest survey of CB included between 500 and 1,250 cases per province and it was done between January 13 and 15. All the tables presented in the report are ordered based on the positive assessment of each leader.

In this comparison of the official intern, the first conclusion is overwhelming: Alberto Fernández prevails in the 24 districts of Argentina. In the fight for second place, Cristina wins in 17, Massa in six and tied in one. Roughly, the deputy fights in the most anti-K districts, such as the City of Buenos Aires, Córdoba and Mendoza.

The best and worst of Alberto

The photo of the President at the image level is still very good in the numbers of this consultancy. Fernández has positive differential (more valuation in favor than against) in 20 of the 24 provinces. And in nine it exceeds 60 positive points.

The best of the president – and at this point repeats the Kirchner loyalty logic– it’s in the North. The six districts where it measures the best are Chaco (68.4%), Santiago del Estero (67.7%), La Pampa (65.8%), San Juan (65.2%), Formosa (65%) and Catamarca (64.5%).

President Alberto Fernández, during his trip to Chile. Photo EFE.

Worst, meanwhile, and also under the sieve of the crack, appears to Fernández in the central strip of the country. There the negative image clearly outweighs the positive. The three clearest examples: CABA (+ 36.6% and – 62.6%), Mendoza (+ 37.9% and – 61%) and Córdoba (+ 38.2% and – 60.4%).

There are three of the 12 provinces where the President fell compared to December. It also fell in Santa Fe and Buenos Aires. That is, it loses support in the large districts and is consolidated in the smallest and poorest.

The best and worst of Cristina

The outlook for the vice president is between regular and bad. Cristina just keeps her core massive and unconditional support in four districts of the North. They are the only ones where it has a higher rating in favor than against: Santiago del Estero (+ 61.5% and – 37.1%), Chaco (+ 60.7% and – 37.7%), Formosa (+ 60, 3% and – 38.5%) and Catamarca (+ 55.2% and – 42.1%).

Despite this, spare -always according to the numbers CB– to surpass Massa in that virtual bid for the second internal step. The former president ends up on top of the leader of the Renewal Front in 17 provinces, although – again as a result of the crack – she is last in key districts such as CABA, Mendoza, Córdoba and Santa Fe.

Vice President Cristina Kirchner, during a session in the Senate.

But the worst thing for her is perhaps not the position but the numbers. The rejection of his figure in the large urban districts is very high and seems a stocks for any national projection. Cristina has – 75.3% in Mendoza, – 74.9% in CABA, – 74.6% in Córdoba and – 69.7% in Santa Fe. Between the four they are around 60% of the country’s electoral roll.

Paradoxically, with respect to December the vice had a slight improvement in those provinces. And instead he experienced a slight drop in Buenos Aires, today his political refuge. There his image is regular: + 43.8% and – 54.6%.

The best and worst of Massa

The head of Deputies, who always dreamed of reaching the Presidency as an exponent of the center, today is filtered by polarization. And in a complex scenario for him, he receives the anti-K rage but without capturing the level of loyalty that Cristina does.

So, beats vice in image in CABA, Córdoba, Santa Fe, Tucumán, Salta and Misiones. And they tie in Mendoza. But, except in Misiones, also with meager numbers thinking about a new national candidacy.

Sergio Massa presides in November a session in Deputies. Photo Rolando Andrade Stracuzzi.

In favor of the former chief of staff, in many provinces has room to grow, because between 10% and 20% of those surveyed did not answer about their figure. This explains that in some districts it is less positive than Cristina but gets a differential in favor (more adhesions than rejections).

Like the Fernández, Massa shows his best numbers in the North: Formosa (+ 53.6% and – 32.1%), Santiago del Estero (+ 52.9% and – 31.7%), San Juan (+ 49.7% and – 35.7%) and Misiones (+ 47.6% and – 39.3%). It also has a positive balance in Chaco, Catamarca, La Rioja and Santa Cruz.

