Zarco ‘returns’ to Cecchinello

After the tasting at the end of 2019 Johann Zarco he will return to being a Honda rider in Lucio Cecchinello’s team. In fact, the two-times world champion in Moto2 will join the house of the golden winger for a much longer adventure than the taste he had a few years ago. In fact, the Frenchman has accepted a richer and longer contract (2 years +1) compared to the one-year contract proposed by Ducati with a later future in Superbike.

The 1990 class preferred to guarantee himself a more stable and certain future in MotoGP although he will have to face a considerable technical challenge given that the Honda is in big trouble at the moment. Zarco will replace Alex Rins, who will join Yamaha forming a decidedly interesting couple with Fabio Quartararo. Zarco will be an important element for Honda in addition to Marc Marquez in trying to ‘rebuild’ a project that is currently in an identity crisis.

The news you already know!💥😉 LCR Honda CASTROL is proud to announce the signing of Johann Zarco.

The two-time Moto2 World Champion will join the team in 2024! Welcome Johann! 🤝#LCR #NotBreakingNews #MotoGP pic.twitter.com/1aaqEg9Z6u — LCR Team (@lcr_team) August 22, 2023

The ‘domino’ on the Ducati-Yamaha-Honda axis will then be completed by the announcement of Franco Morbidelli joining the Ducati of the Pramac team left ‘free’ by Johann Zarco, who has decided to try and relaunch Honda. At that point, the MotoGP 2024 line-up will be complete with the exception of the yellow related to the fact that KTM has one rider too many under contract compared to the saddles available. One of Pol Espargarò, Jack Miller and Augusto Fernandez will have to leave room for Pedro Acosta.

The team manager Lucio Cecchinello commented on the ‘return’ of the French driver as follows: “We are very pleased to welcome Johann to the LCR Honda Castrol team after formalizing all the details and signing the contract. It is a return to the team for him after a short time together in 2019, where we could already see his potential and his work ethic. There’s still a lot of racing and work to do this season, but we’re looking forward to starting this new project in 2024.”