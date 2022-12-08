The dream of Formula 1 becomes less distant for another young driver, from today officially nominated member of one of the most famous and valid academies in the reality of international motorsport. It’s about the 19-year-old Zane Maloneypromising talent from Barbados and British Formula 4 champion in 2019.

After finishing the Formula 3 championship as vice-champion in his debut year in the category, Maloney was subsequently called up by Trident to contest the last two Formula 2 races at Yas Marina. This succession of progress and convincing performances have pushed the Red Bull Junior Team to bet on him from 2023, and not just as a ‘simple’ member of the academy reserved for the best talents around. Next season, Maloney will also be tasked with playing the role of test driver and reserve pilotthus taking over from the Estonian Juri Vips.

The latter, in fact, had been expelled from the team at the end of June following some racist and homophobic statements made on social media. In addition to this, the Barbadian will join a ‘colleague’ of the caliber of Liam Lawson in the Red Bull program: “I am thrilled to announce that I will also be joining the Red Bull Racing Junior Team as a reserve driver for 2023 – announced Maloney on his social profiles – I’m grateful for the opportunity and support and can’t wait to start the season.”