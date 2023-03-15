Sharjah Human Resources Department announced in a circular issued today; The official working hours in the holy month of Ramadan in government agencies start from nine in the morning and end at two thirty in the afternoon, provided that the departments, agencies and institutions that operate in the shift system determine the beginning and end of the official working hours according to the work system and need.

On this occasion, the Department extended its warmest congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of the Emirate of Sharjah, and to their brothers, Their Highnesses, Members of the Supreme Council of the Federation and Rulers of the Emirates.

She congratulated the people of the UAE and the Arab and Islamic nations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan.