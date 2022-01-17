For the second consecutive year, F1 will start in Bahrain on the Sakhir circuit, which will also be the site of the second winter test session of 2022. In 2021 the Circus skipped the traditional Barcelona winter test appointment by carrying out three days of testing in Bahrain and then kicking off the season on the Sakhir track which saw Lewis Hamilton beat Max Verstappen at the end of a decidedly exciting race.

This year the expectation will be even higher since the Bahrain Grand Prix will be the first of the new generation of single-seaters designed to encourage duels on the track thanks to the ground effect and the new 18-inch tires developed by Pirelli . During today’s press conference for the presentation of the approach to the Grand Prix program, the International Bahrain Circuit made it official that the three days of winter testing scheduled from 10 to 12 March it will be open to the public in a manner that will be communicated in the coming days in compliance with any restrictions due to the Coronavirus pandemic, return to record important numbers due to the Omicron variant.

A quick summary from today:

🔺A new era of F1 racing to be ushered in at the #BahrainGP.

🔺F1 pre-season testing to be held in Bahrain & open to spectators.

🔺Afrojack to perform on GP weekend

🔺Fantastic rides

🔺International roaming music acts & loads of kids entertainment. pic.twitter.com/RAUUD4nz2e – Bahrain Int. Circuit (@BAH_Int_Circuit) January 17, 2022

The press conference was preceded by the unveil of a representative single-seater built according to the forms provided for by the new technical regulation. No official news has yet arrived instead with regard to any open doors in Barcelona on the occasion of the first winter test session scheduled from 23 to 25 February.