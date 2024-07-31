Home page World

Germany is experiencing the hottest days of the year so far, with temperatures around 35 degrees. The heat also brings dangers.

Frankfurt – Summer has been holding off Germany for a long time this year. It was only in July that the warm season slowly got underway. At the end of the month, large parts of the country can now enjoy sunshine and high temperatures. However, this is difficult for many with temperatures above 30 degrees, and the heat can be dangerous, especially for children and the elderly. Now the German Weather Service (DWD) has official warnings announced.

DWD weather warnings for half of Germany: Dangerously high temperatures and UV radiation

The hottest day of the year so far was Tuesday, July 30, 2024, with a maximum temperature of 35.4 degrees. This record value for 2024 was recorded in Müllheim in the Markgräflerland, as a weather expert from the DWD reported to the German Press Agency.

According to the weather service, half of Germany is affected by extreme heat. Heat warnings have been issued for the central and southern regions of the country, while in the south there is also a warning of high UV radiation. According to the DWD, both the high temperatures in the region around the Upper and High Rhine and Lake Constance and the intensity of the UV radiation could be dangerous. In the evening, heavy thunderstorms are expected in Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg, which should bring cooling.

In addition to the extreme heat, there are also warnings about unusually high UV radiation intensity due to a thin ozone layer. The DWD’s warnings are accompanied by advice on how to deal with sun exposure correctly. “Premature skin aging and the risk of skin cancer are closely linked to the UV dose received over the course of a lifetime, but also to the number of more intense sunburns, especially in young people.”

High UV exposure in summer weather for all of Germany – protection essential according to BFS

The UV forecast from the Federal Office for Radiation Protection (BFS) is also tricky. For Thursday (1 August), high UV radiation is forecast for all of Germany. In the Alps, the UV index, which indicates the sunburn-effective UV radiation of the day, will be between seven and ten. This means that protective clothing, hats, sunglasses and Sunscreen with high protection factor is essential are.

1 to 2 Usually no protection necessary 3 to 7 Protection necessary, seek shade at midday 8 to 11 Extra protection needed, do not stay outside at lunchtime

Source: BFS

It is generally important to apply sunscreen in the summer. Travelers in other countries also need to prepare for high UV index values. In August, for example, the UV index in Greece is nine. But the country is not only struggling with intense UV radiation: devastating forest fires recently raged on the Greek island of Kos. Hotels had to be evacuated and travelers had to spend the night on sports fields. Due to the heat, the risk of forest fires in the country remains very high.

According to the DWD, heat and UV alert will be followed by heavy thunderstorms and storms

Residents of southern Germany will probably soon be able to breathe a sigh of relief. The DWD says Isolated heavy thunderstorms in the late afternoon and early evening At the same time, the weather service is warning of severe weather, as a large thunderstorm cluster may develop. Heavy rain is expected, which can reach up to 35 litres per square metre per hour, in some places even up to 40 and 50 litres per square metre. Hail and heavy Gale gusts are also possible.

The DWD will continue to monitor the situation closely and issue additional warnings if necessary. Citizens should regularly check the weather service’s current information to stay up to date. (cln/jm)