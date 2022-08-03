with videoDue to the ongoing drought, the Netherlands officially has a water shortage, the government has announced. The scarce water will be distributed according to legal agreements, so that dikes, peatlands and very vulnerable nature areas are supplied with water for as long as possible. More measures may follow in the coming weeks.



Aug 3, 2022

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, there has been an ‘imminent water shortage’ since the middle of last month. Now the government speaks of a ‘de facto water shortage’. That is why the so-called displacement sequence is activated. This is a statutory measure that gives priority to important areas if a limited amount of freshwater is distributed. This was already in force in the Vallei en Veluwe, Limburg and Scheldestromen water boards, among others, but now in the whole of the Netherlands.

Keep dikes safe

The first priority in this plan is to keep the dikes safe and to prevent irreversible damage to nature and peatlands. After that, the freshwater will be used to maintain the drinking water and energy supply. Other stakeholders – such as industry, agriculture and shipping – join later in line. Minister Mark Harbers (Infrastructure and Water Management) also wrote to the House of Representatives today that the Water Shortage Management Team (MTW) ​​will be convened for the first time since 2018. This team consists of Rijkswaterstaat, water boards, drinking water companies, provinces and three ministries and is allowed to decide on measures that affect several regions or are even national.

‘Think carefully about car washing’

The drinking water supply is not endangered, according to the government. Minister Harbers does ask all Dutch people to ‘think carefully about whether they should wash their car or fill their inflatable swimming pool completely.’ “The Netherlands is a water country, but our water is precious here too.”

For several weeks it has been seen that it is becoming drier in the Netherlands. “That is on the one hand due to a lot of evaporation in our own country and on the other hand due to a very low river supply from abroad”, explains chairman of the crisis team Michèle Blom. “Water boards have already taken measures to retain the water and so on. For example, a ban on spraying crops with surface water or lock restrictions for ships. Now we can – when necessary – make faster and tailor-made decisions about how to solve water shortages.”

Due to the ongoing drought, various measures were already in place. For example, in parts of the country there is a ban on spraying for agriculture. Ships are also not allowed to overtake each other on parts of the Gelderse IJssel. The fairway has become narrow here because of the low water level. Moreover, the water level of the IJsselmeer is kept as high as possible because a lot of drinking water comes from here.

The last time the Netherlands was confronted with this decision was in the summer of 2018. The time before that: 2011. Since 13 July, the Netherlands has been in phase 1: impending water shortages. The water managers met again on 20 July, but at that time they did not consider further scaling up necessary.

Dikes, soil and nature receive water for as long as possible

In the Netherlands, dikes, soil and nature receive water for as long as possible, even if there is a water shortage. This is laid down in the so-called displacement series, which water managers use in the event of a serious water shortage. The stability of the dikes is important for national security. Settlement of the soil and irreversible damage to nature due to drought and salinization must also be prevented, because that can never be repaired.

A serious water shortage occurs when the social and ecological need for water exceeds the available amount of water, according to the water managers. The available freshwater must then be divided and for this purpose the series has been included in the Water Act, after the drought in 2003. Then a peat dike near Wilnis collapsed due to dehydration.

Drought becomes problematic in August The precipitation deficit in the Netherlands has steadily increased during the past July. No significant precipitation is expected in northwestern Europe in the coming period, Weeronline reports. The worsening drought will become more visible in the near future. Trees discolor or lose their leaves due to drought stress. The low water level causes problems for shipping. Irrigation of agricultural crops may face increasing restrictions due to the falling water level. In the extremely dry summer of 2018, the precipitation deficit had risen to 300 mm early in August. During August the precipitation deficit stabilized. With the current precipitation forecast, there is a chance that we will exceed that extremely dry year later in the summer.