Moussa Wagué is already a PAOK player in Thessaloniki. Barça announced in a statement that it is releasing the almost 22-year-old Senegalese player for one season and that the Greek club is taking over the record. Wagué was already on loan last season at Nice and did not count for Ronald Koeman.

However, Wagué’s contract ends in 2023, so he will have to return to the discipline of Barça in the 2020-21 season. With Wagué leaving and Semedo imminent, the Barça club must incorporate a right-back. Dest, Aarons and Emerson are the candidates. Wagué is going to a team that, to this day, has options to be Barça’s rival in the Champions League because they eliminated Benfica and will play his place in the Champions League against Krasnodar.