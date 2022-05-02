The rumor mill about the entry of the Volkswagen brands into F1 has been running at full speed for a number of months. Volkswagen CEO Herbert Diess finally gives us the liberating words. Audi and Porsche enter Formula 1.

According to Reuters, Audi is willing to pay 500 million euros for McLaren to enter Formula 1. McLaren previously denied that they were in talks with Audi. So you see that things in Formula 1 only happen when they are officially denied. Meanwhile, Porsche will enter into a partnership with Red Bull, which will start in a few years.

It is not yet known exactly what the activities of Audi and Porsche in Formula 1 will look like. The question is also how it will work in practice if two brands of the same group have to compete with each other. Verstappen’s contract with Red Bull will in any case run until 2028. So he can already think about which Porsche he wants to drive soon.