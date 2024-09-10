Voice actors and actresses (seiyuu) are very important in anime, since the charisma that is printed on the great and special casts depends on them, because of this, fans usually create an interesting bond with the performers, so their losses resonate a lot with the audience. On September 10, 2024, some unpleasant news was reported, the voice of Kushina Uzumaki, the mother of Naruto, died at the age of 61.

Emi Shinohara is the voice actress who gave life to important anime charactersamong which stands out the mother of Naruto (the iconic ninja), also played Makoto Kino of Sailor Moon, who is better known as Sailor Jupiter. Her roles as Kaho Mizuki from Cardcaptor Sakura, who is Eriol Hiiragizawa’s partner.

Mother Naruto He had a rich voice that also introduced us to characters like Nagisa Tsukikage from MIXto Ryoko Komi of Komi can’t communicateamong others.

81 Produce announced that the voice actress Emi Shinohara passed away on September 8, 2024. The actress was receiving medical treatment, but did not survive. and now there are reports of a great loss in the world of voice actors and actresses. Below are some of the other characters she voiced:

Ophelia in Claymore

Motoko Izumi in Shikimori-san

Kagero in Ninja Scroll

Misuzu Misaka in Toaru Majutsu no Index

We hope that the actress’s family and loved ones find peace and comfort soon.

More about Kushina Uzumaki, Naruto’s mom

Kushina Uzumaki belongs to one of the extinct clans, but developed secret sealing techniques, due to which, the ninja was the jinchuriki (container) of the nine-tailed fox. However, upon giving birth, the barriers containing the kyubi weakened and this caused great chaos in Konoha.

After that, the fourth hokage (Namikaze Minato, who is also the father of Naruto) died alongside Kushina, thus, our little blond ninja ended up being the new contender of Kurama, the nine-tailed demon, and was marginalized by the community, since everyone feared that the kyubi would once again destroy the seals that contained it.

The one-shot that focuses on Namikaze Minato, tells the story of how he created the rasengan, and has a lot to do with mom Naruto.

