With the vip vaccination scandal at the center of the national scene, and in search of changing the axis of the agenda, President Alberto Fernández will be received this Tuesday in Mexico by his partner Andrés Manuel López Obrador, with whom he will hold a meeting in the National Palace, seat of the Federal Executive Power, as officially reported.

On their second day of the presidential tour, both presidents will hold a brief meeting in the presidential office at 9.45am, then they will offer a joint press conference and, later, they will share a working breakfast with the foreign ministers of both countries, Felipe. Solá and Marcelo Ebrard.

Of course, the meeting will have a framework that Alberto Fernández had never expected: it is that on Monday, López Obrador spoke at the press conference that he provides daily about the “secret vaccination” against the coronavirus that occurs “in several countries” and warned that in Mexico “there will be no preferences.”

He did so just when the Argentine government is going through a serious crisis after revealing the existence of a VIP vaccination program set up by the Ministry of Health, a fact that led to the departure of Ginés González García from the health portfolio.

After breakfast, accompanied by the presidential entourage, Fernández will participate in the Patio de Honor of an act commemorating the anniversary of the death of former President Francisco I. Madero, who was assassinated in 1913 as the victim of a coup d’état.

In the afternoon, at 2:45 p.m. Argentine time, the President will meet with businessman Carlos Slim and, later, he will lead two more meetings with businessmen in the Bosques Room of the Intercontinental Hotel, official sources reported.

At 6.30 p.m., Fernández will meet in the Old City Hall with the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, who will then preside over a ceremony where she will declare Fernández Distinguished Guest.

An hour later, Fernández will be received, in the Senate, by the presidents of that body, Eduardo Ramírez Aguilar; and from the Chamber of Deputies, Dulce María Sauri Riancho; and it will hold a meeting with the head of the Political Coordination Board, Ricardo Monreal Ávila, and with the coordinators of the parliamentary groups.

Today’s activity will culminate with a solemn session in which the entire Argentine delegation will participate, scheduled for 8:40 p.m.

