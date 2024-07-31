The 2024 edition of Rally Finland will see the great return of a special stage such as that of Ouninpohjaabsent since 2016, but also the official introduction of a new system much discussed among the pilots on this very route scheduled for Saturday: the virtual chicane. An absolute first for a special stage of the World Rally Championship, even if the WRC had already tested this solution in the shakedown of the last stage in Latvia.

But what is it? The system, introduced for the first time ever in the Rally di Roma Capitale, valid for the European championship, was designed to increase safety conditions on rather challenging sections without adding physical obstacles introduced to perform real chicanes. Specifically, competitors are warned with side signs (in addition to signals on the detection box inside the car) that go down from 300 to 100 meters before the start of the pre-established zone in which the speed must be reduced to 60 km/h.

Once this limit is reached, always indicated on the detection box, you can accelerate again at the end of the virtual chicane. In case of exceeding the speed limit, the drivers will suffer a penalty of two seconds for each km/h, and will be added to the session time once they cross the finish line. A novelty that is not yet convincing, but that will be introduced for the first time this weekend.