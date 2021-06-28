The Iwata House confirmed the anticipation of the Spanish media. The Iberian terminates the contract a year early and in 2022 will most likely marry in Noale

Now there is also the official, Maverick Viñales and Yamaha have consensually decided to leave at the end of the season, interrupting the contract with a season in advance. The news had been anticipated by the Spanish media on Saturday evening. The Spaniard, therefore, separates after 5 seasons with Iwata and will in all likelihood marry Aprilia.

The press release – This is the note from Yamaha: “At the request of Maverick Viñales, Yamaha has agreed to terminate the contract one year before the deadline. The parties, in their fifth season together, have decided together to separate at the end of this season. We both remain focused on the maximum effort for this 2021 MotoGP season, ending the collaboration in the best possible way ”.

Talk Maverick – This is the comment of Maverick Viñales entrusted to the press note: “This partnership has been very significant for me in the last five years and deciding to separate has been difficult. In these seasons together we have experienced great successes and complicated moments. However, the underlying feeling is one of mutual respect and appreciation. I am totally focused and will try to get the best results in the rest of the season ”.

