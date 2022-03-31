Sebastian Vettel will be regularly present in Australia for the third round of the 2022 Formula 1 world championship.Aston Martin, who communicated the news of the return of the four-time world champion via a tweet. Vettel will compete in Melbourne thus effectively inaugurating his season. In fact, the German had missed the first two races of the year, in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, due to the positivity at Covid. His compatriot Nico Hulkenberg, third driver of the British team, competed in his place. “We are pleased to confirm that Sebastian Vettel is now able to race and will therefore line up alongside Lance Stroll in Melbourne to kick off his 2022 he”, reads the message released by the Silverstone team.

The season of the expected relaunch has so far started badly for Aston Martin. In fact, the historic British brand is the only one together with Williams to have not yet scored points in the first two races of the season. Many speculate that if this poor performance continues throughout the year, 2022 could also represent a swan song for Vettel in Formula 1. However, it will be interesting to see how the Heppenheim native will fare behind the wheel of the new AMR22 on a track for him as friendly as the Australian one. Down Under in fact Vettel has won three times in his career, with a total of seven podiums. The last two statements date back to 2017-2018, when the German won the Ferrari.