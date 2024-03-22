Sebastian Vettel returns to the track. Now the news is official and it is quite impressive to write it, given that we are talking about a four-time Formula 1 world champion who had hung up his helmet at the end of 2022. The German has in fact made his participation in a test in Spain official – on the Aragon circuit – at the wheel of the Porsche 963 Hypercar of the factory team, Porsche Penske Motorsport. The news was relaunched by the official WEC accounts and obviously immediately went around the world, also because the test is in preparation for the next 24 hours of Le Mans.

